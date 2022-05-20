Latest News Editor's Choice


'Davos meeting a major breakthrough'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S re-engagement drive will shift into top gear this week when President Mnangagwa joins hundreds of world leaders and heads of multinational corporations in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The President, who leaves today for the Alpine retreat of Davos for the economic summit, is scheduled to hold high-level engagements with Swiss authorities and the European country's captains of industry.

In an interview, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said President Mnangagwa will take advantage of the summit to lure investors.

"His Excellency, the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, will take advantage of the opportunity whilst networking with other world leaders to emphasise that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none," said Amb Shava.

"Let me highlight that the annual meeting brings together selected 2 000 world leaders, presidents, chief executive officers from the WEF's member companies, academics, the media and civil society leaders to engage and discuss key issues of global concern."

The President, he added, will update a global audience on how the country successfully managed Covid-19.

He will also make a pitch for the urgent need to restore global peace and order.

"The Davos Forum provides Zimbabwe with a platform to market itself to the world.

"Since the World Economic Forum focuses on many other issues of global concern that are not purely economic, His Excellency the President will also take the opportunity to share with the world the measures and strategies that have led to Zimbabwe registering high vaccination rates in the region for Covid-19 compared to the neighbouring country; recommendations on how African countries can build resilience to the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict," added Amb Shava.

The Zimbabwean delegation has engagements with leaders of Swiss industries as well as Swiss authorities.

"Switzerland remains one of the main European investors with a strong economic footprint and commitment in the food, shoe, tourism, construction, pharmaceutical, natural resources and agriculture sectors in the country."

Other topical issues to be discussed at the WEF include restoring global peace and order, the role of Africa in a changing global order, implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) and unlocking new investments and the services market.

Zimbabwe's invitation to the WEF is considered as a major milestone that indicates that the international community is prepared to welcome Harare to the global community of nations.

Ambassador Shava, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, and Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, among other senior Government officials, will form part of the President's delegation.

The summit begins today ends on Thursday.

Source - The Sunday Mail
