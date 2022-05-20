Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Good riddance as Chiyangwa ends COSAFA tenure

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PHILIP CHIYANGWA's reign as COSAFA president officially ended yesterday with the Southern African football body paying tribute to the businessman for overseeing a successful tenure.

Chiyangwa was elected to the helm of the 14-nation bloc in December 2016 when he was then ZIFA president.

COSAFA's initial elective assembly in 2021 was shelved due to Covid-19.

At yesterday's indaba in Namibia, Artur de Almeida e Silva from Angola was elected unopposed as the new president for the next four years.

According to reports from Windhoek, Comoros Football Federation president Said Ali Said Athouman was the only nominee for the vice president position and was duly elected.

There were five ordinary members who were also elected, namely Timothy Shongwe (Eswatini), Walter Nyamilandu-Manda (Malawi), Faizal Sidat (Mozambique), Ms Brenda Kunda (Zambia) and Khiba Mohoanyane (Lesotho).

The COSAFA statutes stipulate that one ordinary member must be a woman.

"I am delighted to have been given the trust and confidence of COSAFA nations to lead the organisation for the next four years," Artur de Almeida said.

"I must thank the outgoing leadership under president Philip Chiyangwa for the excellent work of the executive committee since their election in December 2016.

"I am confident the future of COSAFA is full of potential, and I am excited to hit the ground running and grow the organisation in the coming years so that it may continue to serve football in our Southern African region to the benefit of all member associations," he said.

Thirteen of the 14 COSAFA member associations were present at the elective General Assembly, with only Zimbabwe conspicuous by its absence after the recent suspension from all football activities by FIFA.

Although the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) have kept a light lid on developments, The Sunday Mail Sport understands that the sport regulatory body is set to announce their position this week and are likely to lift the ZIFA board's suspension.

That could pave way for the leadership of acting president Gift Banda and the board that was constituted after the ouster of Felton Kamambo, Philemon Machana and Bryton Malandule at the ZIFA EGM on April 23.

Zimbabwe's absence, however, did not derail proceedings at the COSAFA assembly, which was also attended by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe and the continental body's general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, including the presidents of CECAFA and WAFU, Wallace Karia and Mustapha Raji.

While the ousted Kamambo had running battles with Government through the SRC, Motsepe underscored to delegates in Windhoek the need for football bodies to work closely with governments to grow the game.

"You can't separate football and the economic growth of our countries. I am confident [for the future].

"We are about football. In Eswatini, Lesotho, in every country, part of what we must do is make sure we get more funding. Were government works together with our football leaders, we make progress,'' Motsepe said.

In his valedictory message, Chiyangwa, who guided COSAFA as they rode through the Covid-19 storm, expressed hope that Africa's biggest regional bloc would continue to grow football and benefit member countries.

"For anyone in a leadership position, the joy of holding high office comes with the successes you are able to count during your tenure, Chiyangwa said.

"It is for that reason that I leave the role of president of COSAFA with an abundant feeling of fulfilment at the huge strides we have made since I took up the position five years ago.

"We have managed to grow our number of competitions, specifically for women, and for the most part hosted them annually until the Covid-19 pandemic brought about challenges that none of us could foresee.

"But, even in the midst of this trying time for the continent, COSAFA have been leaders in providing the platform for young boys and girls to live out their dreams on the football pitch."

He said during his first year in office in 2017, he ensured the COSAFA Women's Championship made a return to the COSAFA calendar after it had been suspended since 2011.

"I am proud to say that it has been played every year since, and teams such as South Africa and Zambia have benefitted greatly from that regular action and gone on to reach the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympics, respectively, flying the flag for our region."

In 2018, COSAFA held a record six tournaments after Chiyangwa sourced funds for the competitions from FIFA.

Similarly, in 2019, six competitions were also held in all age-groups from Under-17 to senior football, and for both genders.

"Again, this was a first for COSAFA. We aimed high, reached for the stars and fulfilled a goal I had set myself as president,'' added Chiyangwa.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 29 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

17 mins ago | 36 Views

Ezekiel Guti University in enrolment scandal

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe rubbishes Biti's claim that it harboured Rwandan genocide fugitive

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger wins major battle

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

'Fresh plot' to derail Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa not doing enough, says US

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sex 'booster' takes Harare by storm

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

'Thieving' deputy minister spends weekend behind bars

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

July Moyo dragged into stand row

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Walk the talk on reforms

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Hit hard by storms and forest loss, Zimbabweans building stronger homes

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF political commissar buried

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Dynamos fined US$2,000 for stadium skirmishes

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kombis ready for return

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Catholic Bishop

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk blasts local companies

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man dies after drug overdose

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

NGOs plot to unsettle Zimbabwe exposed

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on fake nationalism

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Councils dig in as residents cry foul

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe candidate for top UN body ready for elections

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Davos meeting a major breakthrough'

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Watch ZTN on DStv Channel 294

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police recognised for excellence

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimdollar, US dollar use to stay

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo reindustrialisation ongoing

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe Reserve Bank is not creating money'

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Dembare suspend Ndiraya

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

15 hrs ago | 731 Views

Bike thief jailed

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

17 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

17 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

17 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

17 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

17 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

17 hrs ago | 495 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

17 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

17 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

17 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

17 hrs ago | 160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days