Mnangagwa mourns Catholic Bishop

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa joined the Munyanyi family and the Catholic family in the country in mourning the passing on of prominent Bishop Emeritus Martin Munyanyi.

Bishop Munyanyi died last Sunday at his home in Shurugwi after a short sickness. He was 66 years old. The President's condolence message was delivered by the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Larry Mavima at a memorial service held at Regina Mundi High School on Friday. The memorial service was attended by Cleric leaders and Roman Catholic families to pay the last respect to the respectable Cleric man.

"I have come on behalf of the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa to deliver his condolence message and I would also like to express my condolences to the Munyanyi family and the entire Catholics following the passing on of Bishop Munyanyi. We were shocked by the untimely departure of a true servant of God who is remembered for preaching about peace in all his teachings.

As Government, we mourn together with the family and the Roman Catholics as we've lost a true servant of God whose void cannot be replaceable," he said.

Bishop Munyanyi was born on 3 January 1956 in Bikita, Masvingo Province. He attended Beardmore Mine Primary School in Bikita and later joined Silveira Mission when he was doing his secondary education. At the age of 27, on 3 September 1983, Bishop Munyanyi was ordained as a priest at Chishawasha Catholic Mission. Following the passing on of Xavier Mugadza in 2004, Bishop Munyanyi was appointed to the Gweru Diocese by Pope Benedict the XVI in 2006.

The Catholics described the late bishop as an exceptional, hardworking, humble and true servant of God whose shoes cannot be filled. Preaching during the mass at Regina Mundi, Priest in charge Reverend Gilbert Chibhira said, the Catholic Church has been robbed of a true epitome who wholeheartedly saved in the Lord's vineyard until his departure.

Meanwhile, Bishop Munyanyi was yesterday laid to rest at Driefontain Mission Park in Chirumanzi.

The  Catholic Church in Midlands last week lost three church leaders. After the death of  Bishop  Munyanyi, a few days later on Wednesday, Sister Bernadette Chabhongora  succumbed to cancer at Driefontein Mission Hospital. On the same day, Father Emmanuel Zuze collapsed and died while at school at Rio Tinto where he was pursuing his academics in agriculture.

Sister Chabhongora battled with cancer for a short period of time and died at Driefontein Mission Hospital where she was being treated. She was an erstwhile Gokomere High school teacher and cheered to have been a brilliant Mathematician. Father Mavhiya who confirmed Chabhongora's death described her as a loving and hardworking sister.

Father Edmore Takudzwa confirmed the death of Father Zuze, highlighting that the week has been tragic to the Roman Catholic family.

Source - The Sunday News

