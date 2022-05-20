Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dynamos fined US$2,000 for stadium skirmishes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS Football Club have been fined US$4 000 while their team manager Richard Chihoro was slapped with a US$2 000 fine for disturbances which occurred when DeMbare played Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Barbourfields Stadium in March this year.

The fines came after Dynamos protested a decision by referee Hardly Ndazi to award Chiefs a penalty. DeMbare fans threw missiles onto the pitch, head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, goalkeepers coach Gift Muzadzi, team Chihoro charged at the referee and his assistants in protest. After DeMbare had calmed down, Taimon Mvula, the Dynamos goalkeeper saved Obriel Chirinda's penalty and the Glamour Boys went on to win the match 2-0.

"The club appeared before the Disciplinary Committee (DC) on 29 March 2022. Dynamos and their team manager were found guilty of disrupting normal proceedings of a match and fined $4000 and $2000 respectively,'' said the Premier Soccer League in response to an inquiry from Sunday News.

Dynamos being fined comes at a time when DeMbare and their fierce rivals Highlanders face more sanctions from the PSL for crowd trouble when they met at Barbourfields last Sunday. The showdown between the country's two most followed teams ended pre-maturely after Dynamos fans invaded the pitch and uprooted the Mpilo End goalpost to protest shortly after Highlanders had taken a 1-0 lead through Washington Navaya.

Bosso fans, who had caused a stoppage when they threw missiles onto the field of play following a horrendous tackle by Dynamos winger Bill Antonio which left Highlanders defender Andrew Tandi with a fractured right fibula also invaded the pitch to celebrate Navaya's goal but quickly went back to the terraces leaving their Dynamos counterparts to cause all sorts of mayhem which eventually led to the abandonment of the match.

Meanwhile, the PSL board of governors is expected to consider suggestions that came out of a security workshop attended by different stakeholders when the league holds its annual general meeting on Friday.

The PSL held the indaba with the stakeholders to try and find solutions to incidents of crowd trouble that have been witnessed in recent weeks.

"We have an AGM on Friday so most of the suggestions that came out of the security workshop will be taken to the board for consideration. For now, they were just suggestions, they will be made public once they are approved by the board,'' said PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare.

Speaking on last Friday's gathering, Bare said they invited security officers from clubs because the decision makers at clubs are already on the PSL board of governors.

"This workshop was consultative in nature. We invited security officers from the clubs because the decision makers are already on the board. We are taking up whatever they said to the decision makers. This workshop alone will not make things go away. From there, there will be further consultations,'' she said.

Meanwhile, not a single hooligan has been charged from both sets of Dynamos and Highlanders fans that charged into the pitch last Sunday, our sister paper, B-Metro Sport has learnt. Scores of supporters from both teams breached security lines - for different reasons - and invaded the pitch. The magnitude of the violence shocked the football fraternity, forcing the PSL to suspend the league in the aftermath of the embarrassing scenes of hooliganism.

B-Metro Sport was last week informed that none of the hooligans had been brought to court to answer charges of public disorder. Even the fan who confronted a match official in public glare on the pitch leading to physical combat went away scot free after the match.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that no fans were arrested for the Barbourfields Stadium violence. Videos recorded at the stadium show Dynamos supporters uprooting a part of the goal post and tearing nets at the Mpilo end stand. A senior police officer told this publication that the officers on the day acted accordingly by avoiding head-on confrontations with the marauding crowd.

"Crowd control doesn't always mean that the police have to engage in running battles with the people that are causing trouble. The officers obviously assessed the situation and decided that the use of force was not the best option in the interests of protecting lives and property.  The situation simmered down eventually and no one was injured as far as we know," said the senior officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, in Europe and particularly England, fans that cause violence are brought before the court of law and also heavily punished by the football association, including lengthy bans from the stadia.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Dembare, #Fine, #Zifa

Comments


Must Read

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 41 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

17 mins ago | 21 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

18 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

21 mins ago | 47 Views

Ezekiel Guti University in enrolment scandal

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe rubbishes Biti's claim that it harboured Rwandan genocide fugitive

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger wins major battle

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

'Fresh plot' to derail Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa not doing enough, says US

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Sex 'booster' takes Harare by storm

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

'Thieving' deputy minister spends weekend behind bars

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

July Moyo dragged into stand row

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Walk the talk on reforms

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Hit hard by storms and forest loss, Zimbabweans building stronger homes

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF political commissar buried

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Kombis ready for return

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Catholic Bishop

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk blasts local companies

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Man dies after drug overdose

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Good riddance as Chiyangwa ends COSAFA tenure

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

NGOs plot to unsettle Zimbabwe exposed

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on fake nationalism

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Councils dig in as residents cry foul

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe candidate for top UN body ready for elections

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Davos meeting a major breakthrough'

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Watch ZTN on DStv Channel 294

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police recognised for excellence

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimdollar, US dollar use to stay

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo reindustrialisation ongoing

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe Reserve Bank is not creating money'

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Dembare suspend Ndiraya

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

15 hrs ago | 731 Views

Bike thief jailed

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

17 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

17 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

17 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

17 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

17 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

17 hrs ago | 497 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

17 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

17 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

17 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

17 hrs ago | 160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days