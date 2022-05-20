Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger wins major battle

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Harare magistrate on Friday said former Zanu-PF activist Sybeth Musengezi was eligible for a ruling party membership in what his lawyers said was confirmation that he was facing baseless charges to stop him from challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

Musengezi was granted $30 000 bail on Friday when he appeared before magistrate Yeukazi Dzuda after spending days in remand prison in a case where he faces charge of falsifying his address to obtain Zanu-PF membership.

Musengezi filed papers at the High Court in October 2021 seeking a ruling declaring null and void a November 19, 2017 Zanu-PF central committee meeting that confirmed Mnangagwa as the acting party president.

Mnangagwa later assumed the party and country's presidency.

In opposition papers, Zanu-PF argued Musengezi was a bogus party member, who could not challenge Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

He was arrested over a week ago with the state accusing him of supplying fake addresses to obtain a Zanu-PF membership card and to enjoy ruling party benefits including participating in its internal elections.

In granting him bail on Friday, Dzuda said Musengezi was eligible for a Zanu-PF membership.

"The facts as they fully appear on the request for remand form and submissions made by both counsel in court reveal that the applicant became eligible for Zanu-PF membership and held positions within the ruling Zanu-PF party," Dzuda ruled.

"Investigations proved that the alleged addresses where it is being said that they were fictitious were not supplied by the applicant but by state's informants.

"The state witness confirmed under investigations that number 410 Sandton Park, an address supplied by the applicant has since been verified."

Musengezi will be back in court on June 10.

Musengezi's lawyers said they felt vindicated after their position that Musengezi was being persecuted for challenging Mnangagwa's ‘unconstitutional' takeover of power following the military coup was confirmed by the ruling.

"The magistrates finding that he was eligible for Zanu-PF membership when he became a member of Zanu-PF really underscores how baseless these charges are," Doug Coltart told The Standard on Friday.

"If he was eligible then he could not have defrauded Zanu-PF by becoming a member, and it really demonstrates that this case is all about persecuting him for being someone who  had a different open view within the party, and who spoke up and took action against unconstitutional practices within the party."

Musengezi cited Zanu-PF, Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, party finance secretary Patrick Chinamasa, former deputy president Phelekezela Mphoko and ex Zanu-PF finance secretary Ignatious Chombo as the first to fifth respondents respectively in his application challenging Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

In his opposing papers, Mpofu argued the High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the case, saying Mnangagwa enjoyed presidential immunity.

Mpofu also said Musengezi was not a Zanu-PF member.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 29 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

17 mins ago | 36 Views

Ezekiel Guti University in enrolment scandal

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe rubbishes Biti's claim that it harboured Rwandan genocide fugitive

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Fresh plot' to derail Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa not doing enough, says US

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sex 'booster' takes Harare by storm

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

'Thieving' deputy minister spends weekend behind bars

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

July Moyo dragged into stand row

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Walk the talk on reforms

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Hit hard by storms and forest loss, Zimbabweans building stronger homes

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF political commissar buried

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Dynamos fined US$2,000 for stadium skirmishes

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kombis ready for return

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Catholic Bishop

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk blasts local companies

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man dies after drug overdose

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Good riddance as Chiyangwa ends COSAFA tenure

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

NGOs plot to unsettle Zimbabwe exposed

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on fake nationalism

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Councils dig in as residents cry foul

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe candidate for top UN body ready for elections

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Davos meeting a major breakthrough'

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Watch ZTN on DStv Channel 294

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police recognised for excellence

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimdollar, US dollar use to stay

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo reindustrialisation ongoing

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe Reserve Bank is not creating money'

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Dembare suspend Ndiraya

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

15 hrs ago | 731 Views

Bike thief jailed

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

17 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

17 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

17 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

17 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

17 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

17 hrs ago | 495 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

17 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

17 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

17 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

17 hrs ago | 160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days