Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe government plans to pay one-off gratuities and monthly pensions to a new batch of 160,000 war veterans, war collaborators and ex-political prisoners who missed out during the first round of compensation in 1997.

The timing of the announcement, just months ahead of general elections next year, will raise vote-buying concerns in the opposition.

In 1997, when the government was cornered following months of protests, it paid out unbudgeted lump sums to nearly 50,000 war veterans leading to the collapse of the local currency which has never recovered.

In a notice on Saturday, the ministry of defence and war veterans said it had vetted 165,130 of 207,103 people who submitted applications for compensation in the latest round of calls.

Of that number, 144,200 or 87.3 percent were successful and 20,930 had their compensation bids thrown out while some 41,973 applications are still being considered. Using the success rate, it is projected that over 162,400 people are in line for the new payouts.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, facing pressure from trade unions to raise salaries of public sector workers, did not budget for the compensation in the current financial year, suggesting that any payments would be made in the new year.

In 1997, Zimbabwe's government paid out Z$50,000 (US$4,300 at the time) unbudgeted gratuities to veterans of the 1970s war of independence who also received monthly pensions initially pegged at Z$2,000 (about US$174).

The compensation offer came after months of protests by veterans of the seven-year bush war that led to independence in 1980. The payments sent the Zimbabwe dollar plunging 72 percent against the United States dollar on November 14, 1997, a dramatic and sudden devaluation that set in motion the country's eventual economic collapse.

The defence and war veterans ministry said the vetting process ran from March 17 to April 6 this year.

Names of those who were successfully vetted are set to be published in the government gazette, the ministry said. Those who were unsuccessful can still appeal to the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board within 30 days of publication.

Meanwhile, defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said those who still wish to be vetted have until August 31, 2022, to submit details to the district and provincial offices of the Department of War Veterans Affairs.

She added: "Among those who missed out are veterans in the diaspora who should also submit their details at our embassies around the world. They also have until August 31 to do so."

Since 1997, the unvetted war veterans and war collaborators had become despondent at countless unfulfilled promises to compensate them.

The government appears eager to finally pay them on the eve of a crucial election, hoping to buy their support as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's five-year hold on power increasingly looks tenuous with the economy in free fall amid rising anger from workers whose salaries have been shrivelled by inflation and currency devaluation.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 44 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

18 mins ago | 28 Views

Ezekiel Guti University in enrolment scandal

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe rubbishes Biti's claim that it harboured Rwandan genocide fugitive

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger wins major battle

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

'Fresh plot' to derail Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa not doing enough, says US

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Sex 'booster' takes Harare by storm

3 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Thieving' deputy minister spends weekend behind bars

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

July Moyo dragged into stand row

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Walk the talk on reforms

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Hit hard by storms and forest loss, Zimbabweans building stronger homes

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF political commissar buried

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Dynamos fined US$2,000 for stadium skirmishes

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kombis ready for return

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Catholic Bishop

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk blasts local companies

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Man dies after drug overdose

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Good riddance as Chiyangwa ends COSAFA tenure

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

NGOs plot to unsettle Zimbabwe exposed

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on fake nationalism

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Councils dig in as residents cry foul

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe candidate for top UN body ready for elections

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Davos meeting a major breakthrough'

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Watch ZTN on DStv Channel 294

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police recognised for excellence

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimdollar, US dollar use to stay

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo reindustrialisation ongoing

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe Reserve Bank is not creating money'

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Dembare suspend Ndiraya

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

15 hrs ago | 732 Views

Bike thief jailed

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

17 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

17 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

17 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

17 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

17 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

17 hrs ago | 497 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

17 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

17 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

17 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

17 hrs ago | 160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days