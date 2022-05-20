Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BINGA villagers in the Lubimbi area have accused government of not clear on their relocation from the Gwayi-Shangani dam catchment.

A total of 2 422 people, whose homes lie in the dam's catchment area, will be relocated and last year, government officials visited the villagers to evaluate their properties and look for a place to relocate them.

But the villagers said government had been quiet about the issue ever since.

In an interview, dam committee member Tongai Ncube said their relocation was now long overdue.

"We are expecting the government to report back to us. Last year, the government evaluated our property, but it has not yet allocated us land so that we can start to rebuild.

"Ever since last year, no government official has visited the area. We are now under pressure because we hear from the media that the process to finish the dam is being fast-tracked, with the night shift being introduced," Ncube said.

He said the villagers were mobilising funds to visit Bulawayo government offices and engage the Provincial Affairs minister.

"Government is being evasive and not engaging the community. The evaluation was done, but no feedback. Resettlement discussions were done, but no action. The community wants to scale up the engagement to the national level, " another villager said.

The villagers have been living a nomadic way of life after they were initially relocated from their land in the Madilo area between the Shangani and Kana rivers in 1945 to create space for a Cold Storage Company project.

The other group, which had been relocated to Sinamatela during the construction of Lake Kariba in the late 1950s, was also relocated to facilitate the establishment of Hwange National Park.



Source - newsday
More on: #Mum, #Shangani, #Gwayi

Comments


Must Read

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

3 hrs ago | 1396 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

3 hrs ago | 1552 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

3 hrs ago | 1555 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

3 hrs ago | 1162 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

The burdened party politician

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

PSL bans bouncers

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

15 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3473 Views

Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

77 goats die at LSU due to procurement malpractices

20 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Who is Sabotaging Our President?

20 hrs ago | 1221 Views

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

23 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

23 hrs ago | 3468 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days