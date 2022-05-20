Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DETHRONED Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration effectively dumped the 1987 Unity Accord by not appointing a Zapu side Vice-President.

The Unity Accord was signed between then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe of Zanu-PF and Joshua Nkomo of Zapu, who became Mubage's vice-president afterwards, to end the violence.

Currently, government has one Vice-President after Kembo Mohadi unceremoniously resigned last year, but remained a second Zanu-PF party vice-president.

"The Unity Accord was broken by Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF kept the name Zanu-PF and removed Zapu from positions within the government of the day. The current President Mnangagwa has refused to give Zapu the Vice-President position, an act that speaks volumes that, indeed, the Unity Accord is dead," Ndiweni said.

He also complained that the manner and descriptions given to Gukurahundi by the Zanu-PF government since Mugabe's time show that the perpetrators are belittling the killings.

Between 1983 and 1987, the Zanu-PF government unleashed the North Korea-trained Fifth Brigade Regiment in Matabeleland and Midlands to stem what it termed a dissident menace.

Over 20 000 unarmed civilians including men, women, children and unborn children, were killed.

Thousands of women and girls were reportedly raped, thousands more were injured and nearly a million were displaced.

The Unity Accord silenced the guns of genocide in 1987.

Ndiweni said the Zanu-PF government sought to destroy evidence by blocking exhumation of victims.

Ndiweni noted that justice was needed to resolve Gukurahundi, adding that the criminals would get away with murder in the absence of a judicial process.

His remarks come at a time when Mnangagwa had tasked chiefs to deal with the emotive issue.

Source - newsday
More on: #Unity, #Accord, #Ndiweni

Comments


Must Read

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

3 hrs ago | 1397 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

3 hrs ago | 1559 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

3 hrs ago | 1167 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

The burdened party politician

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

PSL bans bouncers

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

15 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3473 Views

Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

77 goats die at LSU due to procurement malpractices

20 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Who is Sabotaging Our President?

20 hrs ago | 1221 Views

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

23 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

23 hrs ago | 3471 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days