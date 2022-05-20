ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe African People's Union ( ZAPU) has invited children below the age of 16 to write essays or poems about the life of the party's late president, Dumiso Dabengwa.Msongelwa Ndlovu, the party's spokesperson, said this is being done as part of commemorations to celebrate his life three years after his demise.Dabengwa died in Nairobi, Kenya on May 23 in 2019 en-route to Zimbabwe after undergoing a month –long treatment in India.He was declared a national hero and was buried at his family grave yard in Ntabazinduna."Zapu is inviting school going children under the age of 16 to write an essay or poem about the life of president Dumiso Dabengwa as we celebrate our hero and leader, " said Ndlovu in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com.Ndlovu said the article should be at least 250 words and consist of Dabengwa's work."The more the words, the better your chances of winning .The piece can be in any language of your choice," he said.Winners will get a cash prize of R 250 and will have their piece published in Zapu platforms and mainstream media.The second winner will get a cash price of R150 and the third will get cash prize of R 100.The competition will run from 23 May to the 14 th of June 2022.Ndlovu said if the winner is a Zapu member, the price will be doubled.