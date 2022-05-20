Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC plunged into mourning

by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been plunged into mourning following the death of five senior members of the party in the province within a space of a week.

CCC's Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chiroodza said the deaths of the cadres were as a result of various ailments.

"This past week has been bad for us as Bulawayo CCC family.

"We have lost five hardworking and dedicated cadres during the past week due to various treatable illnesses.

"These illnesses could have been avoided if we had sound medical facilities in the country.

"It is unfortunate that only senior Zanu-PF people are the ones who have access to quality medical treatment outside the country," said Chiroodza.

The CCC spokesperson said the party firstly lost  Joubert "JB" Ngwenya , an activist from Njube-Lobengula constituency who died after a short illness.

Other cadres who also died during the past few days include Lynette Munikwa Ncube who passed away after a lengthy struggle with diabetes.

"We are also mourning the death of champion Fungai Phiri who succumbed to diabetes after a protracted fight.

"At the time of her death, the late Phiri was the Luveve CCC Secretary.

"Whilst we were mourning the death of Phiri we also lost our veteran party member Elita Mahlangu (79) who passed away on Friday   after suffering a stroke.

"Her political journey involves being among the first MDC members, being a member of the MDC Veterans Activist Association (VAA) ," said Chiroodza.

Chiroodza said the party also lost Beatrice Moyo who succumbed to cancer.

Source - NewZimbabwe
