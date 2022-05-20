Latest News Editor's Choice


Man fatally assaults wife over infidelity

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 35-year-old man from Somabula has been arrested for fatally assaulting his wife with a switch while accusing her of having an extramarital affair with a local herdboy.

Police said the suspect Blessing Dhlangisa of Somabula communal lands on the outskirts of Gweru discovered some suspicious messages on his wife, Violet Dube(27)'s phone leading to a confrontation.

"A misunderstanding between them ensued and the suspect Dhlangisa started beating Violet with some switches leading to her death. The matter was reported to the police leading to Dhlangisa's arrest.



Source - The Herald
