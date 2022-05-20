Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

7 dead, 32 injured in Zupco buses head-on collision

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Seven people died while 32 others were injured this morning after two Zupco buses collided head-on along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The accident occurred around 7.45am at the 101km peg.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred today (23/05/22) at 0745 hours at the 101 km peg Harare-Chirundu Road between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo River Bridge where seven people died after two ZUPCO buses collided head-on.

"The first ZUPCO bus tried to overtake a haulage truck on its way to Banket whilst the other ZUPCO bus was proceeding in the opposite direction. Both drivers died on the spot and were trapped under the buses while five passengers died and were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. 32 passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital," he said.


The haulage truck driver is said to have tried to warn the driver of the Banket-bound bus by sounding his horn but the bus proceeded to overtake.

One of the survivors, William Mutimutema said both buses were speeding.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Dead, #Zupco, #Accident

Comments


Must Read

Multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation storm erupts in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Davos

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now 89th on the UK rich list

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zanu-PF youths pelted for hijacking music show

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Man fatally assaults wife over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Dynamos coach suspended

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

PHOTOS: Chief Mabhikwa dies in a car accident

4 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

6 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

8 hrs ago | 2501 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

8 hrs ago | 2829 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

8 hrs ago | 2893 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

8 hrs ago | 1959 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

8 hrs ago | 892 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

8 hrs ago | 903 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

8 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

The burdened party politician

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

PSL bans bouncers

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

19 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

19 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

19 hrs ago | 669 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

19 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

19 hrs ago | 535 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days