Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF youths pelted for hijacking music show

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A GROUP of Zanu-PF youths was pelted after taking to the stage at a music show held at Harare Gardens at the weekend.

The show was held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of music stable Chillspot Records (Chillspot) when the Zanu-PF youths, led by Harare youth chairperson Emmanuel Mahachi, took to the stage to introduce himself and his entourage.

He was also accompanied by some party officials from Bulawayo.

The impatient youthful crowd jeered and booed the Zanu-PF members.

Harare is among opposition strongholds.

"That's not what we are here for," the crowd shouted.

Mahachi persisted and tried to use money to silence the crowd.

"How much should I give as a present to Chillspot?" he asked before taking out his wallet.

After he handed over three US$100 notes one after another to Chillspot director Arnold Kamudyariwa, popularly known as DJ Fantan, the crowd pelted the stage, forcing the Zanu-PF youths to scurry for cover.

"It's alright, let's not damage the stage. We still want to party and see other artistes," Fantan shouted as he apologised and calmed fans. He tried to redeem himself immediately by introducing Hwindi President and Hwinza, who belted their popular 2020 collaboration, Handikanganwe Kwandabva.

Zanu-PF regularly uses music events in the form of galas to preach its gospel across the country.

Chillspot artistes have also performed at Zanu-PF events around the country.

Zimdancehall has been particularly of interest to the party, which is trying to capture the youth vote in the elections next year.

Self-proclaimed prophet, Passion Java has led a group of socialites openly campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 Java is a known benefactor of the Chillspot stable and his name was repeatedly chanted by MCs during the event, including DJ Fantan, who said the self-styled prophet was in attendance.

Java posted a video on his social media platforms, promoting the Harare Gardens event.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Music, #Show

Comments


Must Read

Multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation storm erupts in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Davos

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now 89th on the UK rich list

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

7 dead, 32 injured in Zupco buses head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man fatally assaults wife over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Dynamos coach suspended

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

PHOTOS: Chief Mabhikwa dies in a car accident

4 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

6 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

8 hrs ago | 2501 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

8 hrs ago | 2829 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

8 hrs ago | 2893 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

8 hrs ago | 1959 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

8 hrs ago | 892 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

8 hrs ago | 903 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

8 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

The burdened party politician

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

PSL bans bouncers

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

19 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

19 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

19 hrs ago | 669 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

19 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

19 hrs ago | 535 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days