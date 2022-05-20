Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Strive Masiyiwa now 89th on the UK rich list

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE born telecoms entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa has moved to number 89 on the UK's rich list, up from 159 last year.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List for 2022, Masiyiwa's fortune has grown to £2bn (US$2.5bn), growing by £913m  (US$1.14bn) over the past 12 months.

The Econet group founder who grew up without a phone in his family home remains Britain's only black billionaire.

Born in 1968 in the townships near what was then known as Salisbury, in Rhodesia, Masiyiwa lived there with his grandmother until he was seven years old, when he joined his parents in Zambia.

It was when he was 12 that he first came to the UK, after his parents managed to get the cash together to send him to Holt School, a boys' boarding school in Edinburgh.

"I was crying. It was bitterly cold," Masiyiwa recalled in an interview with the Sunday Times.

"They said, ‘You have to wear your kilt on Sunday.' I looked at them and their bare legs, and thought, ‘This is it. I'm dead.'"

Masiyiwa went on to live in Birkenhead in Wirral, Merseyside, where he sat his A-levels, and later he attended Cardiff University, where he studied engineering.

The entrepreneur launched mobile phone network, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, in 1998 after protracted government opposition and today lives with wife Tsitsi in a Surrey mansion.

He appeared to attribute his success partially to his mother Edith, of whom he said: "She wanted me to try hard at everything that I do."

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Masiyiwa, #Rich, #List

Comments


Must Read

Multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation storm erupts in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Davos

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF youths pelted for hijacking music show

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

7 dead, 32 injured in Zupco buses head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man fatally assaults wife over infidelity

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Dynamos coach suspended

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

PHOTOS: Chief Mabhikwa dies in a car accident

4 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

6 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

8 hrs ago | 2501 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

8 hrs ago | 2829 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

8 hrs ago | 2893 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

8 hrs ago | 1959 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

8 hrs ago | 892 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

8 hrs ago | 903 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

8 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

The burdened party politician

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

PSL bans bouncers

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

19 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

19 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

19 hrs ago | 669 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

19 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

19 hrs ago | 535 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days