Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa son in-law's hubris killing local football

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors, will miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers because the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) simply cannot swallow its pride and admit that it blundered in suspending the Zifa board.

This has been coming since the SRC chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa made an ill-thought decision to suspend the Felton Kamambo-led board, making several allegations, including incompetence, corruption and sexual harassment and a host of other charges that failed to stick in a competent court of law.

It was obvious that the move contravened Fifa and Caf statutes which prohibit government interference in the running of football associations. It did not, therefore, come as a surprise when Fifa suspended Zimbabwe for government interference.

The SRC-driven court gambit did not work, ditto for the attempt to coerce Zifa councillors into holding an extraordinary general meeting designed to revoke the mandate of the Kamambo executive.

All the while, the world football governing body made it clear that it will not recognise the meeting and stressed that the only way Zimbabwe's ban will be lifted is when Kamambo and Zifa general-secretary Joseph Mamutse have taken control of the association's affairs.

To any right-thinking individual, the sensible course of action would be to comply with the directive, reinstate the Kamambo board and pursue other alternatives if he so desperately wants him out.

But the dense SRC has opted for the nuclear option of grounding local football by isolating it from any international engagements to focus on, in the words of unashamed praise singers, "domestic reform and addressing fundamentals".

The strategy to lift suspensions of some members of the Zifa board fall far short of what is required to have the embargo lifted.

So, the Warriors miss out on the next Afcon finals that will be played in Ivory Coast, and miss the chance to fight it out with Morocco, South Africa and Liberia in the qualifiers.

The beautiful game - which has proved to be among the few positives in a country gripped by economic chaos, providing the much-needed cheer - is being throttled by a desperate man pointlessly throwing his weight around.

Even the kind gesture by Caf to afford Zimbabwe room to correct the wrong was spurned.

The excuse that there is not money to fund the hosting of home matches in foreign land is lame and clearly not true as national team players had already been invited for the qualifiers against Liberia at home and South Africa away.

By Mlotshwa's own admission, a large chunk of the US$1,5 million raised by the Afcon 2019 fundraising committee is sitting in a bank account, with only about US$200 000 used. The money would have been handy for the Warriors to fulfil their fixtures.

So, Zimbabwe cannot even participate in regional competitions like Cosafa, while local clubs have to miss the African champions league as well.

The hubris of one man, Gerald Mlotshwa, is killing football in this country. Unfortunately, there do not seem to be anyone in government with a spine to call him to order.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

37 mins ago | 169 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

44 mins ago | 321 Views

Jonathan Moyo castigates political parties funded by foreign forces

3 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zanu-PF MPs telling CCC counterparts they are tired of own party

4 hrs ago | 1253 Views

CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Beer drinkers church: when the love of God and booze meet

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Bulawayo seats in 2023

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Chinotimba having sleepless nights

4 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mwonzora's MDC chickens out of by-elections

4 hrs ago | 792 Views

Serbian eyes Bosso job

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Warriors' loss, Bafana's gain

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe ConCourt rules age of consent now 18

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe court rules in favour of non-vaccinated people

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mphoko, Choppies case judgment reserved

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more price hikes

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Magistrate fails to turn up for journalist's trial

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'We are militarised, so what?, asks ZEC

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Police probing Lobels heist

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Beware of monkeypox

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Partisan politics breeding starvation'

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

New toll fees raise dust

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Ex-judge dies

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Harare to pay US$22,000 a day for dumpsite'

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Zanu-PF uses State funds to buy votes'

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Woman wins back Land Rover vehicle

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament snubs EU observer mission

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Obadiah Msindo duped

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe elephant population growth

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa condemns superiority complexes

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates Africa Day

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman tries to bribe police with R100

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to leave tech transfer legacy

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Jail for denying children access to health care

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare still to decide on Ndiraya's fate

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe won't fall prey to Western fables, fabrications

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

12 hrs ago | 963 Views

Zimbabwe police raid and seize decoders

19 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Norwegian embassy discussed how EU can assist Chamisa ahead of next year's elections

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chinese company to invest $300m in Zimbabwe lithium mine

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

High court orders headmistress to compensate minor illegally expelled from school

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

22 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days