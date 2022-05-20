Serbian eyes Bosso job

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A SERBIAN national based in South Africa, Heric Vladislav, registered interest the vacant Highlanders coaching job after he submitted his curriculum vitae.Vladislav (55) has been adviser at DStv Premier Soccer League side Chippa United and yesterday Moses Muzumara of Elite Sport Management Agency that is representing him, confirmed the Serbian, who has been in South Africa for over two decades, had applied for the top job at Highlanders."Yes, it is true that our coach, Heric Vlasdislav is interested in the role of head coach for Highlanders FC. He has lodged his resumé with the club," Muzumara said.Highlanders are running out of time to appoint a coach after sacking Mandla Mpofu as they travel to Kariba for a date with ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday and today are expected to make announcements on the interim arrangements for the technical team.A Highlanders official would not confirm if Vlasdislav had applied for the job saying: "People should be patient with the club as it goes through its normal internal processes of hiring a coach."Assistant coach Joel Luphahla, who survived the chop, has been taking training and Highlanders are believed to be seeking a Zifa waiver for the former Warriors legend to be allowed to be in charge in the interim.Other sources have indicated that Amini Soma-Phiri could bounce back as head coach, but also on a temporary basis.According to his curriculum vitae, Vladislav is a holder of a Uefa A badge.Besides Vladislav, other foreign coaches who have linked with the Highlanders' job are former club coaches Kelvin Kaindu (Zambia), Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh (Netherlands) and Mark Harrison (England).Before heading to South Africa, Vlasdislav is said to have won the Tunisia Ligue 1 with Club Africain and reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and led Chippa United to their first promotion to the South African top league.Besides Chippa, the Serbian has been with other South African clubs that include FC Cape Town, Polokwane City, Black Leopards and Maritzburg United.