Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora's MDC chickens out of by-elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition MDC Alliance, led by Douglas Mwonzora, has resolved not to contest any by-elections following humiliating defeats in recent by-elections, NewsDay has learnt.

The party said it would only contest the 2023 general elections and has not fielded a candidate for the Masvingo West ward 21 by-election set for June 25.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF councillor Tinago Mupinga on March 24.

MDC-A chairperson Morgan Komichi was yesterday evasive, and could not give the reason the party failed to field a candidate.

Komichi referred questions to the party's secretary for elections Gandhi Mudzingwa whose number was not reachable.

During the March 26 and May 6 by-elections, Mwonzora's party failed to get any council or parliamentary seat out of the contested 133. This was despite the MDC-A having caused the vacancies after it recalled more than 40 MPs and more than 80 councillors affiliated to Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

The three candidates nominated for the June 25 by-elections are Zanu-PF's Chenjerai Mumbire, CCC's Onias Mawarire and Sister Nhando, an independent candidate.

In a statement yesterday Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana confirmed the by-election.

"It is hereby notified in terms of section 125(4) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that at the close of the sitting of the nomination court on Monday May 9, 2022, the candidates listed in the schedule were duly nominated for election as councillor in ward 21 of Masvingo RDC (rural district council). Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday June 25, 2022," Silaigwana said.

Political analysts told NewsDay that Mwonzora's party was avoiding further embarrassment.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: "If they are going by empirical evidence of past performance, their instinct is that they are not fielding until they get their numbers correct. But that is the wrong strategy because if you don't contest then you are exposing your weaknesses."

Another political analyst Effie Ncube said: "They are obviously saving themselves from the obvious embarrassment that is going to come should they field a candidate. Their party is no match to the CCC, and people have moved to Chamisa. There is no question about that. The MDC Alliance has lost the show."



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

36 mins ago | 166 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

43 mins ago | 314 Views

Jonathan Moyo castigates political parties funded by foreign forces

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF MPs telling CCC counterparts they are tired of own party

4 hrs ago | 1251 Views

CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Beer drinkers church: when the love of God and booze meet

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Bulawayo seats in 2023

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Chinotimba having sleepless nights

4 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Serbian eyes Bosso job

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Warriors' loss, Bafana's gain

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's hubris killing local football

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe ConCourt rules age of consent now 18

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe court rules in favour of non-vaccinated people

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mphoko, Choppies case judgment reserved

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more price hikes

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Magistrate fails to turn up for journalist's trial

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'We are militarised, so what?, asks ZEC

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Police probing Lobels heist

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Beware of monkeypox

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Partisan politics breeding starvation'

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

New toll fees raise dust

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Ex-judge dies

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Harare to pay US$22,000 a day for dumpsite'

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Zanu-PF uses State funds to buy votes'

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Woman wins back Land Rover vehicle

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament snubs EU observer mission

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Obadiah Msindo duped

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe elephant population growth

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa condemns superiority complexes

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates Africa Day

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman tries to bribe police with R100

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to leave tech transfer legacy

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Jail for denying children access to health care

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare still to decide on Ndiraya's fate

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe won't fall prey to Western fables, fabrications

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

12 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zimbabwe police raid and seize decoders

19 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Norwegian embassy discussed how EU can assist Chamisa ahead of next year's elections

19 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chinese company to invest $300m in Zimbabwe lithium mine

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

High court orders headmistress to compensate minor illegally expelled from school

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

22 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days