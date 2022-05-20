CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Manicaland province secretary general Godfrey Mubatsa, who is facing charges of violating the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), was Monday granted ZW$40 000.Mubatsa was arrested Saturday by police on allegations of addressing an unsanctioned political gathering in Doradombo at Mambondiyani Mountain.He was then detained at Mutare Central Police station after he reportedly offered himself for arrest to shield 19 others political activists who participated in the exercise.Mubatsa Monday appeared before Mutare Magistrate Richard Ramaboa at the Magistrate criminal court and was ordered to report once after a fortnight at Zimunya Police Station.He was represented by lawyer Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers and was not asked to plead.Magistrate Ramaboa said Mubatsa must return to court for routine remand on June 16 this year.His arrest follows that of four other CCC activists in Zaka, who were arrested on similar charges.Three others from Masvingo urban are on bail, also on similar charges.