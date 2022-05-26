Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

IMF warns against Zimbabwe war veterans compensation

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the government's decision to compensate war veterans could have a major strain on the country's debt overhang.

This comes after the government is planning to compensate more than 140 000 war veterans which include ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees from the war that led to independence from Britain in 1980.

There are also plans by the government to compensate depositors who incurred loss of value during both the 2008 and 2019 period.

According to the Bretton Woods Institution's latest comprehensive 2022 Article IV Consultation report, made available recently, the country's consolidated debt is now projected at US$19 billion.

The debt has resulted in the failure by the government to access affordable long-term financing from both multilateral and bilateral financers.

In an interview this week, the IMF representative for Zimbabwe Carlos Caceres said he was concerned about the government's undertaking to compensate war veterans and depositors.

He noted that there is an onerous debt burden already created by the commitment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to pay US$3,5 billion  to white former  commercial farmers.

"It is not that compensation is good or bad but for us the concern at the end of the day is the generation of public debt and this comes in addition to an already  unsustainable debt.

"Our concern is more from that area of debt and not from a political angle and not whether lower income people who have lost money in the past should be paid," Caceres said.

Caceres said its engagement with both the country's fiscal and monetary authorities includes discussions over how to balance various compensation processes with debt sustainability.

On setting up a new Staff Monitored Programme (SMP), which is an informal agreement between national authorities and IMF staff to monitor the country's economic programmes, Caceres said a new SMP will be more effective if it is part of   Zimbabwe's re-engagement process.

"The SMP will be much better if it is part of the re-engagement process because at the end of the day you can only address debt sustainability through the process of re-engagement," Caceres said.

He added that before a new SMP can be set up, there is need to look at the country's macroeconomic framework including shocks incurred as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has disrupted supply chains globally.

Caceres said the IMF has been encouraged by steps taken by the government towards liberalising the exchange rate and called on the government to continue on that path.

The country currently has five exchange rates. These are the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) auction rate of US$1:ZW$290; the interbank rate of ZW$297; the parallel market rate of ZW$470; the Zimbabwe dollar cash rate at ZW$400; and the mobile money rate, which is also tracking the cash rate.

Among the measures which he said were in line with IMF recommendations are the decisions by the government to introduce an interbank rate on a willing-buyer-willing-seller basis.

"We want more exchange rate stability driven by a market driven framework and at the same time to remove exchange restrictions and controls as much as the situation allows.

"The movements, though still relatively small, have been in the right direction. We commend them for these actions. The thrust of this liberalisation has to continue," Caceres said.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent
More on: #Imf, #War, #Vets

Comments


Must Read

Mugabe's Minister disqualified in Women's league elections

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa Davos trip a useless exercise

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Govt expedites Mt Hampden 'City'

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa goes after July Moyo?

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

ZTV should adapt to technology changes

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

DJ Rabaaz launches website

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Imbiber glassed by robbers at nightclub

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

Tobacco farmers warned

9 hrs ago | 518 Views

ZANU PF plays fast on Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 2903 Views

Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora - Water and Oil Don't mix

15 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Mnangagwa's police officers swarm Bulawayo, Masvingo as govt moves to quash potential demonstrations

15 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Woman brings lover home soon after hubby's burial

15 hrs ago | 3254 Views

132% inflation no cause for 'panic', says Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Adulterous man pays for girlfriend's divorce

15 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Mystery US$ cause trouble for businessman

15 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Old sex workers lament stiff competition on streets

15 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Woman accuses man of cursing her privates

15 hrs ago | 920 Views

Family beats up man (70) for cheating

15 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Bumper harvest 'muthi' backfires

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Kuda Mahachi returns home, goes into hiding

16 hrs ago | 797 Views

Rwanda starts recruiting Zimbabwean educational personnel

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mutsvangwa, Muchinguri lock horns

16 hrs ago | 782 Views

Jabulani Sibanda urge Zimbabweans to fight tribalism

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF setting very bad example

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Change in Zimbabwe is a big word and act

16 hrs ago | 110 Views

War collaborators played significant role during liberation war

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

July Moyo defends Pomona deal

16 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chamisa tipped to win 2023 election

16 hrs ago | 499 Views

Grace Mugabe swindled

16 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Zimdollar dead by next month'

16 hrs ago | 800 Views

Bosso job attracts top coaches

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Gweru hikes parking fees

16 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chief Mabhikwa: cause of death revealed

16 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mugabe movie lands Harare duo in trouble

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Shot in arm for Grey Prison

16 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe inflation among global highest in the world

16 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa accused of victimising his legitimacy challenger

16 hrs ago | 106 Views

Harare man ordered to pay US$100K in adultery damages

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

'75% of parents in Zimbabwe can't afford school fees'

16 hrs ago | 80 Views

Govt slaps in face domestic workers

16 hrs ago | 191 Views

BCC seeks valuation roll extension

16 hrs ago | 36 Views

UK based Zimbabwean divorces wife of 33 years over conjugal rights

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Luphahla to take charge against ZPC

16 hrs ago | 45 Views

Re-opening of vandalised shops restores 300 jobs

16 hrs ago | 67 Views

Joel Luphaphla works on CAF A coaching badges

16 hrs ago | 31 Views

Grace Mugabe's accountant up for fraud

16 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chiyangwa cedes land to African Museum

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa challenges Diaspora

16 hrs ago | 185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days