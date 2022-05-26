Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Villagers attack MP over fertilizer allocation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VILLAGERS in Murewa South constituency are up in arms with their legislator, Nyasha Masoka (Zanu-PF), accusing him of diverting fertiliser meant for them to his own use.

They have taken to social media to accuse the newly elected Masoka of only doling out the bags of fertiliser to traditional leaders.

It emerged that more than 55 village heads were given 8 bags each on the pretext that they will use it next season for the Zunde RaMambo programme.

The fertiliser was distributed to the village heads on March 24, two days before the by-elections, a move that was described as vote buying.

Masoka repalced the late Joel Biggie Matiza who succumbed to COVID-19 last year.

The villagers said they expected the fertiliser to benefit communal farmers in Wards 19, 20 and 21.

"There is a consignment of fertiliser that was delivered at Dombwe and we do not know how it was distributed. There was no transparency.  We hear the village heads were given the bags of fertiliser, and the question is why. Are these village heads the only ones who vote for Zanu-PF," queried a villager.

Masoka yesterday confirmed distributing the fertiliser only to the traditional leaders.

"This was not the presidential input or the command agriculture. It was for Zunde Ramambo, not for the other villagers. If it was meant for the wards it could have been given to the sitting councillors, not a MP," Masoka said.

On vote-buying allegations, Masoka said: "Chiefs are not the only ones who vote. Voting is done secretly and people decide who they want."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Villagers

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa threatens to seize more black-owned farms, offers them to diasporans

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Man in court for stealing over 30 cars

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

PSL summons Bosso, Dembare over BF mayhem

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

New political party set to contest in the 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zec refuses to release voters roll to 'regime change' NGOs

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Pomona deal exposes MDC councillors

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Nurses lose faith in Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Egodini mall first phase deadline deferred

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

New Beitbridge bus terminal opens to public

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nothing new about CCC's same old characters

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Command burial as Chiwenga presides over chief's burial

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe military police nabs another bogus recruitment agent

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa returns from useless Davos trip

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe's Minister disqualified in Women's league elections

15 hrs ago | 4608 Views

IMF warns against Zimbabwe war veterans compensation

16 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mnangagwa Davos trip a useless exercise

16 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Govt expedites Mt Hampden 'City'

16 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mnangagwa goes after July Moyo?

16 hrs ago | 2684 Views

ZTV should adapt to technology changes

16 hrs ago | 404 Views

DJ Rabaaz launches website

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Imbiber glassed by robbers at nightclub

20 hrs ago | 664 Views

Tobacco farmers warned

22 hrs ago | 585 Views

ZANU PF plays fast on Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 3785 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days