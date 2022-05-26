Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nurses lose faith in Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) says health professionals have lost faith in Health minister Constantino Chiwenga improving their welfare and arresting the collapse of the health sector.

Government hospitals have been hard hit by mass resignations of nurses, resulting in the ministry introducing a number of measures such as withholding their certificates of good standing which are required when searching for work abroad.

The Nurses and Midwives' Council of Zimbabwe has also said nurses who intend to leave the country must also satisfy all statutory requirements, including bonding after the council was flooded with requests for the clearance certificates.

Zina president Enock Dongo yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that a survey by the union showed that the situation in the country's public health system has worsened.

"The nurses were also saying when Chiwenga came in, they had a lot of hope and trust that the health delivery system was going to improve," Dongo said.

"However, nothing has improved. Rather there is deterioration and they have lost whatever they had gained. Right now nurses are the worst paid as compared to other civil servants."

Dongo said health professionals were also frustrated by intimidated by authorities.

In 2018, Chiwenga made international headlines when he fired all nurses for going on strike.

There is a push to bar nurses and doctors from going on strike if the Health Service Amendment Bill is passed.

"They (nurses) said they are no longer safe and free to express themselves including the managers and provincial medical directors who were also complaining that they don't have any access to the ministry management so that they present the challenges faced by health workers," Dongo said.

"This has made things very worse. So what it means is that people have lost hope and that is why there is rampant brain drain across the country."

Health ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri was not answering his mobile phone despite repeated efforts, while Health deputy minister John Mangwiro's mobile was not reachable.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Nurses, #Chiwenga, #Faith

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa threatens to seize more black-owned farms, offers them to diasporans

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Man in court for stealing over 30 cars

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

PSL summons Bosso, Dembare over BF mayhem

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

New political party set to contest in the 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zec refuses to release voters roll to 'regime change' NGOs

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Pomona deal exposes MDC councillors

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Villagers attack MP over fertilizer allocation

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Egodini mall first phase deadline deferred

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

New Beitbridge bus terminal opens to public

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nothing new about CCC's same old characters

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Command burial as Chiwenga presides over chief's burial

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe military police nabs another bogus recruitment agent

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa returns from useless Davos trip

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe's Minister disqualified in Women's league elections

15 hrs ago | 4608 Views

IMF warns against Zimbabwe war veterans compensation

16 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mnangagwa Davos trip a useless exercise

16 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Govt expedites Mt Hampden 'City'

16 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mnangagwa goes after July Moyo?

16 hrs ago | 2684 Views

ZTV should adapt to technology changes

16 hrs ago | 404 Views

DJ Rabaaz launches website

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Imbiber glassed by robbers at nightclub

20 hrs ago | 664 Views

Tobacco farmers warned

22 hrs ago | 585 Views

ZANU PF plays fast on Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 3785 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days