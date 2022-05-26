Latest News Editor's Choice


Pomona deal exposes MDC councillors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE names of the Harare City councillors involved in the controversial Pomona waste management deal which will see residents forking out US$22 000 per day have been revealed.

The controversial deal between Netherlands-based Geogenix BV and Harare City Council (HCC) will run for 30 years, with the company set to pocket over US$240 million.

The deal has caused a public outcry with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association yesterday also petitioning the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the agreement.

NewsDay Weekender yesterday obtained minutes revealing the names of the councillors and HCC officials as well as government officials who gave the deal the nod at a council meeting on February 28 this year.

Councillors Tracy Chagaresango (ward 3), Eugenia Chipfiwa (ward 2), Loveness Gomba (ward 36), Mercy Kasvosve (ward 20), Tendai Katsaria (ward 1) and Joseph Kunashe (ward 33) attended the meeting.

Others were Theresa Manase (ward 22), Patson Tafadzwa Mangwiro Chikwaka (ward 12), Tendai Matafi (ward 29), Martin Matinyanya (ward 4), Brian Matione (ward 13), Tichaona Mhetu (ward 15), Midia Mudariki (ward 5), Elvis Ruzani (ward 42), Adonia Shoko (ward 44), Stewart Wutawunashe (ward 46) and Clifton Zumba of ward 38.

The councillors all belong to Douglas Mwonzora's MDC Alliance.

But MDC Alliance director of information Chengetai Guta yesterday claimed the councillors were against the deal, but were overridden by government.

"What the people of Zimbabwe must understand is that there is a usurpation of authority that is supposed to be entitled to office bearers with regards to local government," Guta said.

"When you look at the Pomona deal, our councillors actually had a resolution and put forward arguments that were disagreeing with the deal but that was not taken heed off."

But Harare acting town clerk Phakamile Moyo in his opposing affidavit to a High Court application by Harare North legislator Allan Markham seeking a review of the Pomona deal said the councillors agreed with the deal.

"I must state that the applicants are crying more than the bereaved. The councillors who should have been complaining about any inadequacies in the notices given have not complained. In other words, they were happy with the notices given, had enough time to prepare and attend the meeting," Moyo submitted.

"I submit that there was no deviation from procedure and even if there was the same was not material. The councilors attended the meeting and were able to discharge the business of that meeting."

Markham has cited the council, Local Government minister July Moyo, Harare deputy mayor Stewart Mutizwa, Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, the acting town clerk and Geogenix BV as respondents.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

