Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

New political party set to contest in the 2023 elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A NEW political party was launched in the capital on Wednesday, with plans to contest the 2023 elections.

Perere Kunyenzura, the president of the new party, Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP) denied that his party was a Zanu-PF project, and claimed he had been sent by God.

"The problem that Zimbabwe as a country faces today is that of a leadership that does not fear God, this type of leadership only pays lip service to their allegiance to the Almighty," Kunyezura said.

"Zimbabweans have been crying for a very long period of time and God has heard their cry, and has responded due to his abundant grace, therefore we have been sent by God as the Moses of today."

Meanwhile, another recently launched opposition party National People's Congress (NPC) said dialogue between political parties should start at grassroots level.

NPC leader Wilbert Mubaiwa said supporters of political parties should be able to dialogue with each other before leaders engage each other.

"Dialogue should start at the grassroots level between supporters of the opposition parties, leaders would follow later because there is a need for supporters to understand each other. Supporters of opposition parties should be able to dialogue each other without anyone saying that you are being a sell out," Mubaiwa
said.

"In my view the Political Actors Dialogue should be disbanded. I don't see the contribution they have made, l don't know the reason why it was formed because it seems they have no solution to the economic and political crisis facing the country."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa threatens to seize more black-owned farms, offers them to diasporans

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Man in court for stealing over 30 cars

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

PSL summons Bosso, Dembare over BF mayhem

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zec refuses to release voters roll to 'regime change' NGOs

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Pomona deal exposes MDC councillors

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Nurses lose faith in Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Villagers attack MP over fertilizer allocation

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Egodini mall first phase deadline deferred

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

New Beitbridge bus terminal opens to public

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nothing new about CCC's same old characters

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Command burial as Chiwenga presides over chief's burial

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe military police nabs another bogus recruitment agent

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa returns from useless Davos trip

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe's Minister disqualified in Women's league elections

15 hrs ago | 4608 Views

IMF warns against Zimbabwe war veterans compensation

16 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mnangagwa Davos trip a useless exercise

16 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Govt expedites Mt Hampden 'City'

16 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mnangagwa goes after July Moyo?

16 hrs ago | 2684 Views

ZTV should adapt to technology changes

16 hrs ago | 404 Views

DJ Rabaaz launches website

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Imbiber glassed by robbers at nightclub

20 hrs ago | 664 Views

Tobacco farmers warned

22 hrs ago | 585 Views

ZANU PF plays fast on Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 3785 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days