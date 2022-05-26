PSL summons Bosso, Dembare over BF mayhem

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Dynamos and Highlanders have been summoned to appear before the topflight league's disciplinary committee on June 8.This follows the violence and mayhem which led to the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium on May 15.The tempestuous encounter was halted twice, with the second and final stoppage coming in injury time when Washington Navaya scored a contentious goal for Highlanders, resulting in the home fans invading the pitch in celebration.The initial interruption lasted 15 minutes after the home team threatened to invade the pitch after Bill Antonio's tackle left Andrew Tandi with a suspected broken leg.Antonio was shown a straight red card for the tackle which resulted in clashes between players and officials from both sides.When play finally resumed Highlanders were finally rewarded for their industry two minutes into added time when second-half substitute Navaya rose to head home under challenge from Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula to put the score at 1-0.The highly volatile match ended prematurely in the 92nd minute when Dynamos fans invaded the pitch in protest against Highlanders' goal.The fans tore nets and attempted to uproot goalposts.According to a statement released by the PSL, Dynamos are being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL rules and regulations.A club is liable when its "officials, players, servants or duly authorised (express or implied) representatives assault, threaten, intimidate, coerce, interfere, mislead or insult a match official, player, official of the League, public, press or media, or any other person, before, during or after any match"."It is also responsible when "its players, officials, servants or duly authorised (expressed or implied) representatives or supporters directly or indirectly interrupt, obstruct or disturb the normal proceedings of a game before, during or after the match"