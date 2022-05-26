Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

News / Local
PHOTOS: Zanu-PF beat CCC youths in soccer tournament
Below are some images from the political party youths sporting festival on Africa day, which was organised by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) 4-H Zimbabwe.
The festival was attended by opposing political parties like Zanu-PF, Citizens Coalition for Chnage (CCC), MDC T, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), and Front for Economic Emancipation for Zimbabwe (FEEZ).
The event was to promote peace and unity.
Source - NewZimbabwe