Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
PHOTOS: Zanu-PF beat CCC youths in soccer tournament
Below are some images from the political party youths sporting festival on Africa day,  which was organised by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) 4-H Zimbabwe.

The festival was attended by opposing political parties like Zanu-PF, Citizens Coalition for Chnage (CCC), MDC T, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), and Front for Economic Emancipation for Zimbabwe (FEEZ).

The event was to promote peace and unity.























Source - NewZimbabwe
Most Popular In 7 Days