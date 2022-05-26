Chamisa's CCC dismisses true story on Khupe office donation

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Bulawayo province has dismissed claims that former MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe donated offices to the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party.We reported that: "The office has since been changed from the former MDC red colours to the CCC yellow colours. The late Morgan Tsvangirai deputy (Khupe) recently joined CCC party and has been active in mobilising structures across Matabeleland. CCC vice-president Professor Welshman Ncube was instrumental in recruiting Khupe to the party."But CCC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said the Bulawayo offices were never owned by Khupe."To the best of our knowledge the CCC Bulawayo party offices (Gertrude Mthombeni House) was never even for a mere second owned by Khupe. These are lies meant to spark divisions in the party," Chirowodza said."These malicious and divisive reports are meant to spark tension, sully reputations to cause CCC Bulawayo to focus not on Zanu-PF, but internal fights. The beautiful yellow facelift and refurbished front pavement is the voluntary work of pastor Obert Manduna and CCC Bulawayo Youth chairman Tinashe Kambarami. This laudable work was completed on May 8, a day before the CCC Bulawayo provincial assembly meeting."We should never miss an opportunity to thank all those loyal and steadfast comrades who held fort when Douglas Mwonzora (MDC Alliance leader) and Khupe worked hard to capture the MDC-T, subvert the vote of Zimbabweans, seize the Political Parties Finance Act funds and impose their cronies in Parliament," he added.The developments come as Khupe is vigorously campaigning for CCC in Matabeleland.This is despite that CCC Bulawayo province vowed that it would not work with her, saying they do not trust her after she worked with Mwonzora to destabilise the then MDC Alliance, resulting in the party then led by Chamisa, losing its headquarters and finances.