Zimbabwe army fed up with Mnangagwa, claims Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Nelson Chamisa, claims that the army is now fed up with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is ready to replace him in the coming 2023 elections.

Addressing party supporters during a thank you rally for CCC Kwekwe MP, Judith Tobaiwa, on Sunday, Chamisa said Mnangagwa's days at State House were numbered.

"What I want to tell you today is that Mnangagwa is gone. Come 2023, we will be the ruling party while Zanu-PF will be the opposition," Chamisa said.

"Everywhere we are going in the country, people are speaking about change.

"Change is on the horizon and the country is ready for change.

"Civil servants are saying I must take the reigns of power. The students, ordinary citizens, and the army are saying the same," he said.

Chamisa added, "The army is prepared to ditch Mnangagwa in the coming elections.

"If we are to have an election today, I will have more support from the army than Mnangagwa," he said.

Mnangagwa rose to State President on the back of a military coup in 2017, with then army commander and now Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga leading the former President Robert Mugabe's takeover.

Chamisa said with the worsening economic situation, the army appears to be dissatisfied with Mnangagwa.

"We are preparing for the next government," said Chamisa.

He added, Zanu-PF now no longer stands a chance in Matebeleland, and Manicaland provinces. "Our focus is now in Mashonaland Central. Change is imminent, change is coming."

Chamisa said his party would not allow Mnangagwa a chance to rig the polls.

"This time around, no poll is going to be rigged.

" We are currently working on reforms and we are going to force reforms on Zanu-PF," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days