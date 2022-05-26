Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

News / Local

Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser has opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa.Fraser's attorney, Eric Mabuza, confirmed to News24 on Wednesday his client went to Rosebank police station to open the case.A statement widely circulated on social media on Wednesday afternoon, issued in Fraser's name, stated the complaint related to the alleged theft of "in excess of four million US dollars" from Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo.Fraser alleged he had provided police with evidence showing Ramaphosa "concealed the crime" from them and the suspects had been kidnapped and interrogated.The statement said the "burglary took place on 9 February 2020"."The details of the charges and the supporting evidence, including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names, are contained in my statement filed with the Rosebank police station," the statement read.Most recently, Fraser was the national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services.Immediately prior to his contract lapsing, he was responsible for authorising the release on parole of former president Jacob Zuma in September 2021.Zuma was handed a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court but spent just two months in prison.Fraser told the courts he feared further unrest, such as what had taken place in July 2021 after Zuma was jailed.The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in December that Fraser's decision was unlawful and ordered that Zuma should return to prison.Fraser, who described the decision to lay charges against Ramaphosa as unprecedented in his statement, previously applied to the State Capture Inquiry for the declassification of the SSA files relating to the president.His move comes as a sweeping forensic investigation into malfeasance at the SSA, by Ligwa Advisory Services, gets underway.Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, did not immediately respond to calls seeking the president's comment.Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed former spy boss Arthur Fraser's application to cross-examine certain witnesses at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.