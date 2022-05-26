Bulawayo24 NEWS
News
Local
Regional
National
Africa
Education
Health
Religion
International
Agriculture
Press Release
Live
APO
Sports
Local
Soccer
Cricket
Basketball
Rugby
Schools
Live
Other
Business
Local
Companies
Economy
International
Your Money
Lifestyle
Dose of Encouragement
Eats
Fashion
Health
Travel and Tourism
Relationships
Comics
Photos
Opinion
Columnist
Interviews
Speeches
Letters
Blogs
Religion
Women's Corner
Youth Corner
WhatsApp Updates
Bereavements
Book Reviews
Entertainment
Music
Celebrity
Movies
Games
TV Guide
Arts
Radio
Shows
Events
Team Bulawayo
Weekend Guide
Tech
Motors
Camera
Internet
Mobile phone
Computers
Software
Robotics
Science
Other
Videos
News
Sport
Entertainment
Motoring
Women
Food
Tourism
Health
Documentary
Viral
Menu
Home
News
Sports
Business
Lifestyle
Opinion
Entertainment
Technology
Videos
Latest Stories
Latest News
Editor's Choice
Local
Regional
National
Africa
Education
Health
Religion
International
Agriculture
Press Release
Live
APO
/
by
01 Jan 1970 at 01:00hrs |
Views
Source -
More on:
Comments
Live Updates
Get latest news by email:
Subscribe
Powered by
Must Read
Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa
2 hrs ago |
1983 Views
ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article
2 hrs ago |
570 Views
Man up for raping his housemaid
2 hrs ago |
604 Views
Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria
2 hrs ago |
544 Views
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death
2 hrs ago |
680 Views
Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda
2 hrs ago |
755 Views
Police officer steals rations
2 hrs ago |
378 Views
Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$
2 hrs ago |
258 Views
African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'
2 hrs ago |
41 Views
Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken
2 hrs ago |
177 Views
Water rationing looms in Bulawayo
2 hrs ago |
56 Views
Mangwiro wary of Highlanders
2 hrs ago |
65 Views
Hunger stalks Matebeleland South
2 hrs ago |
63 Views
Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency
2 hrs ago |
91 Views
MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance
2 hrs ago |
125 Views
Teachers, other civil servants face off
2 hrs ago |
380 Views
High Court stays protesting war vets case
2 hrs ago |
74 Views
Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute
2 hrs ago |
69 Views
SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport
2 hrs ago |
153 Views
Unknown hero's burial today
2 hrs ago |
143 Views
City of Kings turns 128
2 hrs ago |
43 Views
Private hospital doctors strike
2 hrs ago |
76 Views
Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction
2 hrs ago |
55 Views
Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe
2 hrs ago |
146 Views
Zimsec announces exam fees
2 hrs ago |
108 Views
Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal
2 hrs ago |
33 Views
Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie
2 hrs ago |
60 Views
LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time
11 hrs ago |
6755 Views
Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss
11 hrs ago |
1366 Views
"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says
20 hrs ago |
1854 Views
Chamisa targets Mash Central
21 hrs ago |
1984 Views
Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants
22 hrs ago |
2886 Views
Nedbank in Public Relations panic over Mutsvangwa's $600 000 dispute
23 hrs ago |
6143 Views
Read All Our Latest News
Most Popular In 7 Days
Zimbabwe police panic as Ndebele 'King' prepares to take over State House
26 May 2022 at 14:23hrs |
48909
PHOTO: Thokozani Khupe donates office to Chamisa
26 May 2022 at 10:58hrs |
15409
Mugabe's Minister disqualified in Women's league elections
27 May 2022 at 21:16hrs |
10304
'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections'
31 May 2022 at 06:35hrs |
9660
Chamisa deletes tweet after being exposed
28 May 2022 at 15:40hrs |
9419
News
Local
Regional
National
Africa
Education
Health
Religion
International
Agriculture
Press Release
Live
APO
Sports
Local
Soccer
Cricket
Basketball
Rugby
Schools
Live
Other
Business
Local
Companies
Economy
International
Your Money
Lifestyle
Dose of Encouragement
Eats
Fashion
Health
Travel and Tourism
Relationships
Comics
Photos
Opinion
Columnist
Interviews
Speeches
Letters
Blogs
Religion
Women's Corner
Youth Corner
WhatsApp Updates
Bereavements
Book Reviews
Entertainment
Music
Celebrity
Movies
Games
TV Guide
Arts
Radio
Shows
Events
Team Bulawayo
Weekend Guide
Technology
Motors
Camera
Internet
Mobile phone
Computers
Software
Robotics
Science
Other
Videos
News
Sport
Entertainment
Motoring
Women
Food
Tourism
Health
Documentary
Viral
Other
News Archive
Widgets
Site map
RSS Feeds
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
News Team
editor@bulawayo24.com
news@bulawayo24.com
info@bulawayo24.com
Advertising
advertise@bulawayo24.com
© Copyright 2010 - 2022 Bulawayo24 is not responsible for the content of external sites | IP Policy |
Terms of Service
| Help | Contact Us
Powered by eDuzeNet