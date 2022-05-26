Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS run the risk of playing Sunday's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League game against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium with only a goalkeepers' coach on the technical bench if interim coach Joel Luphahla does not get another waiver to lead the dugout.

Luphahla has no Caf A coaching badge as required by Fifa club licensing for a coach to lead the technical staff of topflight league teams on match days.

Zifa only granted Luphahla a special waiver for last Saturday's league match against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium, but warned that he will not be allowed to sit on the bench on Sunday.

However, with the PSL heading into a two-week break after this weekend's matches, Zifa might have a change of heart and allow Luphahla to again bark instructions from the bench, giving Highlanders enough time to tie up loose ends with the coach they have settled for.

According to sources, Bosso have settled for Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa. Should this be true, he too can't sit on the team bench on Sunday, as he will first require a work permit.

Highlanders reportedly hired Daniel Khumalo as their new goalkeepers' coach last week. Khumalo travelled with the team to Kariba for last Saturday's goalless draw and Bosso have not officially announced his appointment, as they want to unveil him with the new head coach.

Khumalo was formerly with Bulawayo City and FC Platinum. He left FC Platinum together with assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe at the request of Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, who wanted to bring in his own backroom staff in October 2020.

Khumalo went on to join City and left at the recommendation of then head coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube, who was reportedly not happy with his coaching methods.

Whether or not Bosso have a plan in place to prevent the looming scenario will be clarified at today's traditional pre-match media briefing.

Club chief executive officer Ronald Moyo has to spell out if they have a special arrangement for a qualified coach to sit on the bench or they have persuaded Zifa to give Luphahla a second dance.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that the Bosso executive had no concrete plan when they fired head coach Mandla Mpofu, his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu and goalkeepers' coach Julius Ndlovu.

The club only started the process of hunting for a substantive coach after firing the trio despite constantly reassuring its members and fans that everything was under control.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Coach, #Dilemma

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1984 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Police officer steals rations

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

City of Kings turns 128

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

11 hrs ago | 6759 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says

20 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Chamisa targets Mash Central

21 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants

22 hrs ago | 2886 Views

Nedbank in Public Relations panic over Mutsvangwa's $600 000 dispute

23 hrs ago | 6143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days