Zimsec announces exam fees

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has announced November 2022 US$ pegged examination fees with the Government maintaining the 55 percent subsidy for candidates writing examinations in public, mission and council-owned schools while those at private schools will pay the full cost.Candidates will, however, pay their fees at the prevailing official exchange rate as of July 22 this year.In a statement last night, Zimsec made it clear that no payment in US$ should be accepted by schools or centre heads.Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini confirmed the new fees structure."The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to inform its valued stakeholders of the gazetted examination registration fees for the November 2022 examinations. The Government will be subsidising examination fees by 55 percent for candidates in public schools, local authority schools and not for profit mission schools."All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools, will pay the full cost of the examination fees," read the statement from Zimsec."The 2022 examination fees are pegged against the USD, however, parents and guardians are advised to pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate, as of 22 July 2022, which will be communicated by Zimsec to all centres. Payments in USD are not to be made or accepted by school/centre heads. Parents and Guardians must make payments at their respective centres during the period of 22 July to 29 July 2022."Parents, guardians and candidates are being urged to take heed of the 22 to 29 July registration period and closing dates given to them by their respective schools or centres.Ms Dlamini told Chronicle that all in all, parents will fork out US$30 for each Grade Seven candidate."Examination fees for Grade Seven is US$30 broken down as US$10 per term for the three terms. Candidates have an option of paying the whole amount during the window or they can finish off when we announce the next window next term but the whole figure is US$30," said Ms Dlamini.Ordinary Level examination fees for public and local authority-run schools are pegged at US$11 per subject, with the Government subsidising the examination cost by US$24 per subject.Ordinary Level candidates in private schools and colleges as well as those writing as private candidates will pay an equivalent of US$24 per subject.Advanced Level fees per subject for public schools, local authorities and not for profit mission schools is pegged at US$22 with the Government paying US$26 in subsidy.Private school, college and private candidates are set to pay US$48 per subject.