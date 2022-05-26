Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
 THE Zimbabwean dollar further weakened against the United States dollar at the weekly forex auction system on Tuesday where it traded at $308,5 to the green back.

Last week the local currency traded at $290,1.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) after this week's auction, a total of US$25,6 million was allotted.

At this week's auction, the main auction was allotted US$21,2 million while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) got US$4,4 million.

As has been the tradition, much of the foreign currency was allotted towards the procurement of raw materials, machinery and equipment.

A total of US$12,2 million went to the procurement of raw materials and US$5,3 million went to the procurement of machinery and equipment by both the main and the SMEs auction.

The main auction received 285 bids, 263 were accepted whilst the SMEs auction received 782 bids, 723 were accepted and 613 was allotted.

The auction system continues to provide affordable and easily accessible foreign currency to the productive sector in a bid to reduce production cost and promote industrial growth as this reduces sourcing of forex from the illegal forex market, where rates are between $400 and $480.

The interbank exchange rate is at $304,4, which shows a narrowing gap between the forex auction rate and interbank rate.

This comes barely a month after the Government introduced drastic measures to curb inflation.

These include the liquidation of the surrender portion of export proceeds to be settled at the willing buyer willing-seller exchange rate, suspension of third-party country payment on foreign payments and fostering discipline in the stock market by prohibiting inter account transfers, among others.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zimdollar, #Usd, #Forex

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1956 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Police officer steals rations

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

City of Kings turns 128

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

11 hrs ago | 6724 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

11 hrs ago | 1364 Views

"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says

20 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Chamisa targets Mash Central

21 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants

22 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Nedbank in Public Relations panic over Mutsvangwa's $600 000 dispute

23 hrs ago | 6142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days