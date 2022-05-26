Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Cape Town aviator's life ended tragically in Harare, Zimbabwe, as he crashed to his death on Tuesday night during an airshow.

One witness said: "Four planes were taking part in a sunset aerobatics display for the Mashonaland Flying Club when tragedy struck."

Another said the plane had spun several times and eventually veered off course, leading to the crash.

Mark "Sammy" Sampson, from Cape Town's Marksmen Aviation Team, has been described as an "outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend," in a condolence message by his team.

The aviation team said Sampson died at Harare's Charles Prince Airport on a return leg trip that had taken them to Kenya.

They said in a statement:

The Marksmen Aerobatic Team were on the return leg of a roundabout trip from Cape Town to Nairobi, where the team had performed a successful aerobatic formation display at the Kenyan Défense Force (KDF) Museum Airshow, held in conjunction with the Aero Club of East Africa.

Before his death, on his Facebook wall, Sampson was tagged in a post about the round trip to East Africa.

"A great weekend in Kenya displaying at Wilson airport in Nairobi. We were invited and hosted by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in conjunction with the Aero Club of East Africa (ACEA). We were treated to exceptional Kenyan hospitality.

"The Museum Airshow Festival was held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi and we were fortunate to display with the highly skilled aviators from the Kenyan Airforce (KAF) as well as a number of other commercial operators including Kenya Airways. We were fortunate to meet with the President of Kenya, his Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, a keen aviator (a member of ACEA) and a new fan of ours.

The post stated:

A special thank you to the Aero Club of East Africa for the amazing hospitality, without a doubt one of the best and most impressive flying clubs we have seen.

Sampson was a former captain at Cathay Pacific and a first officer at Nationwide Airlines in South Africa.

He also served as a nautical captain in the South African Airforce.


Source - News24
More on: #Pilot, #Dead

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1720 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

Police officer steals rations

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

City of Kings turns 128

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

11 hrs ago | 6421 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

11 hrs ago | 1349 Views

"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says

20 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Chamisa targets Mash Central

21 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants

22 hrs ago | 2880 Views

Nedbank in Public Relations panic over Mutsvangwa's $600 000 dispute

23 hrs ago | 6092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days