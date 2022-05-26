Latest News Editor's Choice


Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 25 year old man from Rainham, Harare appeared before the Harare Magistrates courts yesterday facing attempted murder charges.
Tendai Tingani was remanded to June 17 by Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda following his arrest after he axed a co-worker in a dispute over a sim card.

Tingani was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

The court alleges that on March, 30, 2022 at around 1930hours, Tingani went to the complainant's place of residence in the company of his wife Francesca Dhururu.

Upon arrival, Tingani and his wife demanded a sim card that he had borrowed.

The complainant said he did not have it, and this infuriated Tingani who took an axe and struck him once on the left palm, left elbow and on the head.

The complaint fled the scene, and collapsed a few metres away.

The matter was reported to police leading to his arrest.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted for the State.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
