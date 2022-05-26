Latest News Editor's Choice


High Court stays protesting war vets case

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has stayed a case involving forty ex-combatants facing charges of disorderly conduct pending their application for review of exception.

The ex-combatants had applied for an exception which was upheld by magistrate Barbara Mateko, who ruled that the charge was clear, saying objections raised by the defence team led by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe were triable issues.

Aggrieved by Mateko's judgement, the ex-combatants through their lawyers filed for a review of the magistrates ruling.

The war veterans, who are members of the War Veterans Welfare Pressure Group are facing charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

They intended to march from Africa Unit Square to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office to submit a petition asking for a review of their monthly pensions.

The State accused the group of public nuisance after it was barred from handing over its petition detailing its members' grievances against the government.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Court, #War, #Vets

