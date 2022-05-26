Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Teachers, other civil servants face off

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE standoff between the civil service umbrella union and teachers representatives has escalated amid reports that government workers called off their planned demonstration last Friday fearing disruptions from educators.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions ZCPSTU, formerly known as the Apex Council, intended to hand over a petition for better wages to the Public Service Commission last Friday.

But some teachers unions accused ZCPSTU of working in cahoots with government to shoot down efforts by the educators to call for United States dollar salaries.

Yesterday, acting ZCPSTU chairperson Goodwill Taderera said: "We intended to hand over the petition to the ministries of Finance and Public Service, and we had clearance from the police.

"We then realised that there were people who wanted to hijack our programme, from our internal intelligence. We decided to reschedule that for another date. Probably the police had picked that too so there was commotion, but we intended to hold a peaceful petition handover. We do not talk about other trade unions. We talk about our union and we work together to fight for a common cause."

Teachers' unions such as the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) and the Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (Zinatu) told NewsDay that they were not part of the ZCPSTU petition.

Artuz president Orbert Masaraure said: "The ZCPSTU is frustrating all efforts towards transitioning to genuine collective bargaining. They have chosen to be custodians of the redundant and illegal SI 141 of 1997, which is ultra vires section 65 of the Constitution. The body has also become a willing poodle of the employer and completely disregards internal democracy.

Teachers have since moved on and are organising under the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions.  We have made it clear to government that we will never negotiate under the Apex or ZCPSTU arrangement. We will only engage in line with section 65 of the Constitution."

Zinatu president Manuel Nyawo called for the disbandment of ZCPSTU.

"The only way forward is for workers to get organised through their respective unions and push for the establishment of a collective bargaining council.

"We need a new crop of leadership at Apex who should push for the establishment of the Civil Service Collective Bargaining Council through section 65 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. We may not even need the Apex Council to do that," Nyawo said.

Since 2019, teachers have been engaging in endless strikes for better salaries or a return to their pre-October 2018 US$540 salaries.

On May 25, PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe wrote a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa alerting him of the need to rescue the country's education sector, which he said was on the brink of collapse.

In the letter, PTUZ raised various complaints which included failure by government to pay a living wage to teachers, and failure by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council to pay allowances to examiners months after they finished marking.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1872 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Police officer steals rations

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

City of Kings turns 128

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

11 hrs ago | 6610 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

11 hrs ago | 1360 Views

"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says

20 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Chamisa targets Mash Central

21 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants

22 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Nedbank in Public Relations panic over Mutsvangwa's $600 000 dispute

23 hrs ago | 6127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days