Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Pan African Parliament (Pap) southern region caucus yesterday seconded Chiefs Council president Fortune Charumbira for the top Pap post.

This was revealed by the Head of delegation and Namibia opposition leader McHenry Venani after paying a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda ahead of the Pap elective congress.

"We have descended in Harare as the southern African region to strategise on how we are going to win the presidency of the Pap," Venani said.

"Us descending here is to come and get our house in order to consolidate our region, the whole region is in unison in support of Charumbira as our candidate."

Pap is headed by a bureau consisting of a president and four vice-presidents. Members of the Bureau represent the five regions of the continent. Last year, African parliamentarians caused havoc during a dispute over the election of a new Pap president leading to the Pap plenary being indefinitely suspended.

Venani added: "Us coming here is just to put our campaign in order and make sure that our financial resources are in order, making sure that our strategies are in order, our messaging is in order, to make sure that we touch those areas that we are seeing loose ends."

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said: "Charumbira has been  endorsed by the southern region caucus… so they have decided to come together and map the way forward in readiness for the elections that should take place in South Africa as the host country."

Initially, the Pap seat was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before it was moved to Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1795 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Police officer steals rations

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

City of Kings turns 128

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

11 hrs ago | 6525 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

11 hrs ago | 1353 Views

"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says

20 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Chamisa targets Mash Central

21 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants

22 hrs ago | 2881 Views

Nedbank in Public Relations panic over Mutsvangwa's $600 000 dispute

23 hrs ago | 6116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days