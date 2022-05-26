Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HUNDREDS of families in drought-prone Matebeleland South are in urgent need of food aid after poor harvests.

To avert a food crisis, a government taskforce has been set up in the province to revive the drought relief programme, which had been stopped two months ago.

A recent report by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) 2021 Rural Livelihoods Assessment stated that 50% of households in Matabeleland South province have less than three months' supplies of food.

The report also said the number of hungry families might increase in both rural and urban areas.

"We are hungry, and we are only surviving on a single meal per day. It's been two to three months without receiving any assistance from the Social Welfare department. We need help before we die of starvation," said Tholakele Zitha, a resident from Gwanda's Ward 5.

Siphilisiwe Ncube from Beitbridge township said she is on anti-retroviral treatment (ARVs), which needs adequate food intake for the medication to work.

"It's hard to take medication without food. Some HIV patients have decided to discontinue taking their medication, which will expose them to the virus," she said.

Nomalungelo Sibanda of Mzinyathi in eSigodini said: "We urge the government and donors to assist with food and sustainable projects that will enable us to get income and food. Programmes like food for work are also needed."

Faced with a major food crisis government has deployed soldiers and other State security organs to raid and seize grain from individuals and at farmers homesteads, farms and roadblocks and deliver it to the Grain Marketing Board whose grain stocks are said to be fast dwindling.

Humanitarian agencies have warned that more than 5,4 million people in the country face starvation despite millions of dollars having been spent on government-aided agricultural programmes such as Intwasa/Pfumvudza and the Command Agriculture Programmes to boost food security in the country.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1871 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Police officer steals rations

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

City of Kings turns 128

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

11 hrs ago | 6610 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

11 hrs ago | 1360 Views

"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says

20 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Chamisa targets Mash Central

21 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants

22 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Nedbank in Public Relations panic over Mutsvangwa's $600 000 dispute

23 hrs ago | 6127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days