Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimsec pegs exam fees in US$

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has announced fees for the November examinations, with government subsidising 55% for pupils in public schools.

In a statement, the examination body said the fees were pegged against the United States dollar, with parents expected to pay at the prevailing interbank rate on July 22.

The interbank rate was $308 to the US dollar as of yesterday.

"The government will be subsidising examination fees by 55% for candidates in public schools, local authority schools and not for profit mission schools. All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools, will pay the full cost of the examination fees," Zimsec said in a statement.

"The 2022 examination fees are pegged against the US$. However, parents and guardians are advised to pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate, as at July 22, 2022, which will be communicated by Zimsec to all centres."

For the first time, Grade 6 pupils will also have to pay an examination fee of US$11 per term, while Grade Sevens have to pay US$22 termly.

Government will subsidise the fees for those in public schools.

Public schools include those run by local authorities and non-profit mission schools.

Zimsec said payment in US dollars would not be accepted.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe army generals confront Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1966 Views

ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Man up for raping his housemaid

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga divided by Cham]nakira's death

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

Zanu PF knives out for Mudenda

2 hrs ago | 751 Views

Police officer steals rations

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

African govts told to 'Shake off donor syndrome'

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Retail outlets ration basic commodities as Zimdollar weaken

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Water rationing looms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chief Charumbira seconded for PAP presidency

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

MDC Alliance congress hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Teachers, other civil servants face off

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

High Court stays protesting war vets case

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man axes co-worker in a sim card dispute

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

SA pilot dies while performing midair aerobics at Zimbabwe airport

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Unknown hero's burial today

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

City of Kings turns 128

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Private hospital doctors strike

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimdollar tanks to $308,5 against USD at forex auction

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Basic goods prices gallop in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimsec announces exam fees

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia, SA revitalise mining deal

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Bosso in coach dilemma ahead of Sunday tie

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time

11 hrs ago | 6732 Views

Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime', says former spy boss

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

"Liberation Movement brotherhood a headache to regime change agents" Peter Mutasa says

20 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Chamisa targets Mash Central

21 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zambia arrests 436 illegal immigrants

22 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Nedbank in Public Relations panic over Mutsvangwa's $600 000 dispute

23 hrs ago | 6142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days