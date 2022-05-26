Latest News Editor's Choice


Man up for raping his housemaid

by Staff reporter
A 33-year-old man was dragged to court on Wednesday after he allegedly raped and assaulted his 18-year-old maid.

Ignatius Kazomba appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who released him on ZW$20 000 bail.

He was remanded to September 19 awaiting trial.

Allegations are that on May 29, Kazomba came home drunk at night with his friend.

The victim was awake watching the television.

She left the two and went to the spare bedroom.

Prosecutors allege she later woke up to get a bucket outside.

Kazomba had left and gone out leaving the door unlocked.

His house maid then locked the door and retired to bed.

Kazomba came back and knocked on the victim's window whilst yelling that she had stolen his money and locked him outside.

The victim opened the door for him and returned to bed.

Kazomba allegedly followed and assaulted her, accusing the complainant of stealing his money.

The victim retaliated and stabbed Kazomba who then dragged her to his bedroom.

The court heard he allegedly locked his door before he pushed the victim onto his bed and raped her.

After the incident, the complainant rushed to the police and reported her boss.

