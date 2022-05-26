ZimLive editor survives 'abduction' bid over Mnangagwa drink article

News / Local

by Staff reporter

NewZimbabweVETERAN journalist and ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu has not returned to his Bulawayo home since Friday when individuals claiming to be police officers and driving unmarked vehicles besieged the Mahatshula property looking for him.Mathuthu has since said he has "absolutely no idea" why he had become a person of interest to the security services.However, exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said the journalist was wanted over a Twitter post which angered President Mnangagwa.The post claimed that the Zanu PF leader had been drinking when he was wheeled out to read a 22-page speech which, among other things, banned bank lending to companies.However, the measures would, in a quick volte face, be reversed barely a week later after business warned they would worsen the country's deepening economic crisis.Prof Moyo said the Twitter post and angered "Mnangagwa and got him to send his ferret gang, led by Patrice Nyanhete of CID Law and Order in Bulawayo to abduct and torture Mathuthu to reveal who told him that (Mnangagwa) was boozing when he was called to announce the midnight ban on bank lending.The tweet has since been deleted.According to Mathuthu's lawyers, Ncube Attorneys, "seven men clad in civilian attire unlawfully intruded at his place of residence and demanded to see him".Without identifying themselves, the men reportedly left an instruction for Mathuthu to present himself to Office 12 at the Law and Order section at Bulawayo Central Police Station and see Detective Sergeant Patrice Nyanhete.Meanwhile, speaking to Newzimbabwe.com, Mathuthu said a report had been filed with Bulawayo police over the attempted "abduction".However, the ZRP had yet to respond to a formal request by his lawyers for clarification on why the police were looking for him."We have instructions to enquire from your office whether you are looking for our client (and), if so, on what charges."We are prepared to bring him if there are allegations against him."The ominous visit to Mathuthu's home follows the July 2020 abduction and torture of his nephew Tawanda Mucheiwa over an anti-government plot.