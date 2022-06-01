Graves to make way for residential stands

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GRAVES in the high-density suburb of Glen Norah in Harare are set to be removed to pave way for the allocation of 300 residential stands.This was contained in a notice of an application for the removal of human remains published in a recent Government Gazette."Notice is hereby given that Glen Norah Housing Consortium has made an application, in terms of section 38 of the Cemeteries Act [Chapter 5:04]."To Harare City Council to undertake the removal of human remains from Residential Site TPX-WR-09/12 (300 Stands Glen Norah Township) to facilitate development of residential stands," reads the notice.The notice advised all persons claiming to have any objections to the approval of such application to lodge the same, in writing, with the Director of Amenities at Fourth Floor, Rowan Martin Building, Harare, within three months of the first publication of this notice.It further provided contact details for relatives or members of the public to contact the undertaker of funeral services.Ward councillor, former Mayor Herbert Gomba, confirmed the development saying the area was allocated by the local authority to a group of cooperatives sometime between 2013 and 2014.Clr Gomba said the allocation of residential stands on graves was not something amiss if the law is followed."They advertise inviting relatives to come forward and join in the exhumation. However, if they don't then they are going to be reburied at cemeteries including Granville cemetery (commonly known as Mbudzi)," he said.Preliminary investigations by this publication show that the area being targeted is commonly known as Makunye around Glen Norah flats area.The area also once housed farm workers sometime around the 1920's.