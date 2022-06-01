How to teach teens to pray

News / Local

In the Christian faith, prayer is considered a form of communication with God. Christians use prayer during Bible study and in worship service.Christians are also encouraged to pray at home each day. Christians emphasise that prayer is crucial to know God's will for your life.Christian teenagers can also learn to pray. Teaching teens about prayer requires study of Bible passages and explanation of ways to pray.Teens can practice prayer in Church worship services or during activities for youth groups.Explain what prayer isExplain what prayer is. Prayer is the way to talk to God. Teens should be aware that prayer is communication, similar to talking to another person, except that you direct your conversation to God.Introduce teens to the different reasons for prayerIntroduce teens to the different reasons for prayer. Prayer can be conducted to ask God for something, to thank God for something, to praise or exult God or to ask for something for someone else.Your prayer will differ according to the reason for which you are praying.Read the model prayerRead the model prayer (also known as the Lord's prayer) to teens. The prayer is found in the Bible in the book of Matthew, chapter 6, verses 9 through 13 (Matthew 6:9-13). Encourage teens to memorize the prayer, if they do not already know it.Teach teensTeach teens the main parts of prayer. The prayer should begin with a greeting; for example "Dear God" or "Dear Lord". The prayer should then continue to ask for or thank God for something. The prayer should end with "In Jesus' name, amen" or "we pray in the name of Jesus, amen."Ask studentsAsk students to write a prayer and read it to others. The prayer can be short but it should clearly be either to praise God, to ask for something or to thank God for something. Let the students read the prayers aloud.