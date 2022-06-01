Latest News Editor's Choice


Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

by Staff reporter
MATOBO residents have blamed the poor pass rate in the district on low budgetary support to schools in the area.

They made the remarks at a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee meeting on budget, finance and economic development on sustainable development held in Maphisa on
Thursday.

Matobo youth initiative representative, Decent Dube said government should allocate more funds to the education sector, with a particular focus on rural schools.

"There are schools that recorded a zero percent in the Grade 7 final examinations because schools here have a shortage of teachers. The government should allocate more funds to the education sector to employ more teachers," Dube said.

In rural Matabeleland, a number of schools have poor infrastructure and many qualified teachers do not want to work there.

A research by a Lupane State University lecturer Christopher Ndlovu in 2021 showed that the majority of Grade 7 learners in Lupane district have difficulties in reading, a issue also blamed for the poor pass rate.

Another resident, Augastine Dube, said social amenities in the district were also lacking necessary government support.

"For instance in Kezi, there are a lot of vehicles and tractors that are parked maybe due to a breakdown or puncture. By the time they are attended to, they have either no wheels or another part missing. Why not auction them?" Dube said.

Patricia Nkosi, a resident, said: "A fence at Maphisa hospital was vandalised recently, and it has not been attended to because of lack of funds. Just three days ago, robbers broke into the hospital as a result."

The chairman of the committee, David Parirenyatwa, promised to take the issues up to Parliament.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
