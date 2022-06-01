Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZACC probes LSU

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) descended at Lupane State University (LSU) last week to investigate cases of nepotism, misappropriation of funds and corruption.

Zacc investigators, led by Mike Tichivanhu, spent a week at LSU, from May 23 to 27, conducting the investigations.

LSU spokesperson Zwelithini Dlamini yesterday declined to comment before the conclusion of the investigations.

"I am advised that it is prejudicial to comment on this issue since it is now before Zacc. It is best if you speak to Zacc directly," Dlamini said.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure curtly said: "I will check."

But the probe follows reports of sexual abuse of both female staffers and students by the university management.

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) launched investigations into the sexual abuse allegations in November 2021, but has not made its findings public.

Insiders said most of the corrupt activities at the institution involved the improper awarding of tenders.

"Construction works ranging between $10 million and $14 million are done without any bill of quantity, no plans, no contract and no competitive bidding," an insider said.

Insiders said the university procurement management engages contractors of their choice, receives the material for construction and certifies the construction without following laid-down procedures, adding that the physical works and estates department had been turned into bystanders as a result of the corrupt practices in the tender procedures.

Sources said the university has not flighted any tender since 2019, but goods and services worth hundreds of millions of dollars had been procured.

The insiders said a Faculty of Engineering Science was also created against the advice of the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #ZACC, #LSU, #Probe

Comments


Must Read

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Massive looting exposed at CIO

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

How to teach teens to pray

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police operation targets buses

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Free Zupco transport for traditional leaders

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Graves to make way for residential stands

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Pomona Project: All thunder, lightning flashes, no strike!

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Full dollarisation of Zimbabwe economy will never happen'

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean-born mayor Chikoto feted in UK

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Obert Mpofu guided by the Joshua Nkomo ethos on Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

Charamba speaks on plot to oust Mnangagwa reports

12 hrs ago | 4998 Views

'July Moyo plots to topple Mnangagwa' Temba Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 6070 Views

Troubles mount for Jacob Mudenda

13 hrs ago | 5211 Views

Grain middlemen and speculators fight GMAZ

14 hrs ago | 723 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days