Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has "ignored" a High Court ruling which lifted the suspension of Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, recognising councillor Stewart Mutizwa as the acting mayor.It emerged that Mafume and Mutizwa are running parallel mayoral offices, with Mafume heading council business, while Mutizwa is attending national events.On Thursday, Mafume was chairing a special council meeting which suspended the controversial oPmona waste management deal while Mutizwa attended the burial of national hero, retired Major-General Godfrey Chanakira in his capacity as acting mayor.Mnangagwa recognised Mutizwa as the official mayor in his speech at the burial ceremony."We would like to acknowledge the presence of Harare mayor Stewart Mutizwa," Mnangagwa said.Last week, Mnangagwa described Mutizwa as his "friend" at borehole commissioning event in Glen View."Mutizwa is my friend; we talk on the phone a lot. Him and (Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo) Dhlamini are from an opposition party, but are my friends," he said.Local Government minister July Moyo, who suspended Mafume five times, has also refused to recognise the High Court judgment which nullified his directive and barred the minister from suspendinghim.Moyo referred Mafume as a mere "councillor" in his letter to Harare City Council rubbishing the suspension of the Pomona waste management deal.Mafume told NewsDay Weekender that government was trying to sabotage him over his opposition to the Pomona deal."The High Court lifted my suspension and confirmed me as the substantive mayor. I have been harassed by the central government because they (bureaucrats) know that I will not let a deal made in hell continue under my watch," he said.Mutizwa refused to comment on the matter.High Court judge, Justice Joseph Mafusire ruled that Mafume was the substantive Harare mayor, throwing away his systematic suspension by Moyo.Moyo suspended Mafume on the basis that he was facing criminal abuse of office charges.