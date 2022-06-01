Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex is a demon, says Biti

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE East legislator, Tendai Biti, Thursday described sex as a demon which he said children should be protected from.

Biti was speaking at his law chambers where he called on government to speed up the process of coming up with legislation that protects children under the age of 18.

The comments were in relation to his recent Constitutional Court triumph, which raised the age of sexual consent from 16 to 18.

The full judgement is yet to be availed.

"The Constitutional Court suspended its ruling, not for the purpose of amending the law, but for the government to come up with a comprehensive bill," said Biti.

"This judgment is not a license that men can continue ravaging girls and our daughters between now and the next 12 months.

"This judgment has just given government leave to come up with a child comprehensive law within the next 12 months.

"Sex itself is a demon and children should be protected from it."

Biti highlighted that his decision to challenge the age of consent was based on inconsistencies within the country's laws.

The law allowed sex with 16-year-olds but barred them from getting married up till they reached 18, thereby opening them up to abuse, Biti said.

Source - NewZimbabwe
