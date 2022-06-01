Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WAR veteran and Zapu national chairperson, Mark Nzula Mbayiwa, has died.

Mbayiwa collapsed and died at his Bulawayo home on Saturday, party secretary general Mthulisi Hanana said.

"It is with a deep sense of sorrow that we learnt of the passing of our party chairperson, Cde. Mark Nzula Mbayiwa last night. As a party, we are still in shock at his sudden demise, since Cde. Mbayiwa attended all party related activities yesterday (Friday) including an evening presidency meeting," said Hanana.

Hanana said the party had lost a great and committed cadre.

"We have lost a dependable comrade, a reservoir of party history and a fountain of knowledge. We are poorer without him," he said.

Mbayiwa is one of the senior Zapu leaders who pulled out of Zanu-PF during the revival of Zapu and served as a national executive member for Matebeleland North.

"He served the party diligently and made immense sacrifices for Zapu. He has also previously served in various administration roles and as treasurer- general.

"During the buildup to our last congress, he had accepted nominations from provinces to stand as a presidential candidate. In a great show of humility, magnanimity, and political astuteness, he stood down at the last minute and endorsed the current Zapu president," added Hanana.

Soon after independence, Mbayiwa was attested in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was commissioned as captain regimental signals officer and rose through the ranks and retired as a Colonel.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Source - NewZimbabwe
