Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini is among the three Zimbabwean stars who have been released by South African premier soccer league side Sekhukhune United.

Kapini along with fellow Zimbabweans Evans Rusike and Charlton Mashumba are part of a group of 14 players who were released by the Gauteng-based side on Friday ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande, who joined the club from Kaizer Chiefs survived the clear-out.

Kapini joined Babina Noko from Highlands Park in September 2020, while Mashumba arrived as a free agent in July 2021.

Rusike only joined the club in January this year.

Former Warriors and Dynamos defender Kaitano Tembo is reported to have agreed terms to be the next Sekhukhune United coach following the departure of Owen Da Gama.

The former SuperSport United coach has been club-less since March when he was sacked by SuperSport United. The well-respected coach spent 23 years at the Pretoria-based side both as a player and coach.

He comes in as a direct replacement of Da Gama, who was roped in at the end of April to work with Donald Makhubedu as a co-coach to strongly wind up their maiden season after struggling in the second round.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Massive looting exposed at CIO

3 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

ZACC probes LSU

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

How to teach teens to pray

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police operation targets buses

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Free Zupco transport for traditional leaders

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Graves to make way for residential stands

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Pomona Project: All thunder, lightning flashes, no strike!

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Full dollarisation of Zimbabwe economy will never happen'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean-born mayor Chikoto feted in UK

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Obert Mpofu guided by the Joshua Nkomo ethos on Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

Charamba speaks on plot to oust Mnangagwa reports

12 hrs ago | 5002 Views

'July Moyo plots to topple Mnangagwa' Temba Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 6073 Views

Troubles mount for Jacob Mudenda

14 hrs ago | 5215 Views

Grain middlemen and speculators fight GMAZ

14 hrs ago | 724 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days