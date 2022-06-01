Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tagwirei's humble beginnings

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
ONE of Zimbabwe's most astute businessmen and Sakunda Holdings chief executive officer, Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has given rare insights into how he started his flourishing business empire, revealing how he came from humble beginnings to be where he is today.

The fuel tycoon, who is believed to be a multi-millionaire and one of the richest Zimbabweans living in the country, said at one time he was forced to sell the only house he owned to keep his dream of running his business alive.

Delivering a special sermon to Seventh Day Adventist church members at a meeting dubbed "Faith-Driven Leadership" in Harare yesterday, Mr Tagwirei, who is a devout Adventist and elder of the church, said he founded Sakunda Holdings after he noticed he could offer a better service compared to players that were already in the business.

He said contrary to popular belief that his business empire took off a few years ago, he started running the giant fuel company in 2003 and the business grew due to hard work and perseverance.

He chronicled his road to success, saying it had many challenges but he prevailed.

"The importance of a dream depends on the work you want to put in it. Many people think we started Sakunda in 2018 but we started in 2003, and when we started the business, we used a bedroom as our office in Belvedere, and we started by selling 15 000 litres of fuel.

"We spent a long time, almost 12 hours, in a fuel queue because we wanted to go to South Africa. We said this business must be done better, because we asked ourselves, how could we be in a queue for this long? In everything that I do, I am always looking at things that I can make or do better; I do not invent things."

He said after he had sold the only house that he owned to invest the proceeds into his business, he waited until he achieved the milestone of owning 40 service stations before buying another house.

"My wife and I bought our first house after nine or 10 years, around 2011 or 2010, and when we bought it, we were being forced by the bank to buy a house because we were renting their house. At the time we bought our house, we had about 40 service stations operating and we had been patient," he said.

The business tycoon said he once ventured into small-time chicken rearing.

"At some point, my wife and I even started keeping chickens and they got bad because of electricity challenges, but we had acquired freezers and blaster freezers, but electricity was a challenge."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to put God first, pray for peace

17 secs ago | 0 Views

'The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is not creating money'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt starts issuing title deeds

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Gwanda woman wins 2 cars at OK Grand Challenge

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Govt's housing projects take shape

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

12 hrs ago | 561 Views

Massive looting exposed at CIO

13 hrs ago | 3025 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

13 hrs ago | 901 Views

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

13 hrs ago | 663 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

13 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

13 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

13 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

13 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

13 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

13 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

ZACC probes LSU

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

13 hrs ago | 119 Views

How to teach teens to pray

13 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

13 hrs ago | 79 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

13 hrs ago | 162 Views

Police operation targets buses

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Free Zupco transport for traditional leaders

13 hrs ago | 88 Views

Graves to make way for residential stands

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Pomona Project: All thunder, lightning flashes, no strike!

13 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Full dollarisation of Zimbabwe economy will never happen'

13 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean-born mayor Chikoto feted in UK

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Obert Mpofu guided by the Joshua Nkomo ethos on Gukurahundi

19 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Charamba speaks on plot to oust Mnangagwa reports

21 hrs ago | 6333 Views

'July Moyo plots to topple Mnangagwa' Temba Mliswa

23 hrs ago | 7037 Views

Troubles mount for Jacob Mudenda

23 hrs ago | 6208 Views

Grain middlemen and speculators fight GMAZ

23 hrs ago | 807 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days